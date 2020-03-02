The Delhi anti-Hindu riots had engulfed the streets of the national capital while Islamists mobs went on a rampage. Several horror stories of the brutality heaped against Hindus have come to the fore. Despite the mounting evidence, the Left and its friendly media have tried to paint the Delhii violence as an ‘anti-Muslim pogrom’. At the forefront, have been digital outlets like The Wire, Scroll aided by the Left cabal. Today, Scroll published an article that spread the same propaganda, by quoting the AISA Delhi President.

The Scroll published an article quoting Kawalpreet Kaur, the AISA Delhi President. All India Students’ Association (AISA) is a left-wing student organisation of India and the student wing of the Communist Party of India Liberation.

In the article, Scroll had claimed that Shiv Vihar was completely barricaded and nobody was being allowed to enter the area. The article was based on two tweets by Kawalpreet Kaur without any verification.

Based on the tweets, the article had also claimed that an Imam of a Mosque in Shiv Vihar was cut up into pieces (3 pieces to be precise).

These were dangerous claims to make based on the tweets of a Left activist without any verification whatsoever.

The truth is that several media houses, including OpIndia have reported from Shiv Vihar and there is absolutely no situation that deems Scroll to claim that the area is barricaded and nobody is being allowed inside. It is also pertinent to note that there is no evidence of the story about the Mosque Imam being true.

This was also pointed out by journalist Rahul Pandita.

A Scroll ‘piece’ based on two tweets by a student leader of a Left party. Claims nobody let inside Shiv Vihar, when dozens have reported. Unverified claims about chopping of an Imam. Dangerous. https://t.co/ZmJK3dHBeN — Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) March 2, 2020

Soon after, Scroll took down their article citing that the article was taken down because it “did not meet their standards”.

The Delhi anti-Hindu riots that have rocked the streets of the National Capital saw Islamists mobs running rampage. Horror stories of the brutality heaped against Hindus have emerged. Ankit Sharma, IB sleuth, was mercilessly tortured and murdered by an Islamist mob in Chand Bagh. The prime accuse in the murder of Sharma is Tahir Hussain, AAP leader in whose building Sharma was murdered. Stones, acid packets, petrol bombs etc have been recovered from the terrace of the house and he is yet to be arrested by the Delhi police.

In another case, a Hindu man called Dilwar Singh Negi was burnt alive after his hands and legs were chopped off by an Islamist mob. Another Hindu man called Vinod Kumar was mercilessly killed because his bike had a ‘Jai Shree Ram’ sticker on it.

The media has been hell-bent on painting these riots as anti-Muslim while it is a fact that the riots were unleashed by Islamist mobs and violence by Hindus was in retaliation.

Amidst the ensuing violence, a video of an attack on a mosque in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar had gone viral. The video was used by the liberal brigade to project Hindus as aggressors while Muslims as the innocent victims of the saffron onslaught. However, according to the eyewitnesses of the Delhi riots, it was the Muslim community who initiated the communal flare-up by first attacking a Hindu temple devoted to Lord Shiva.

“They are declaring through mosques the coordinated attacks on Hindus and their temples with date and time, specifically mentioning the number of temples in the area and threatening that not a single temple will be left. They had attacked a Shiva temple in Moonga Nagar, lane number 5 by hurling petrol bombs and stones at it,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

When asked if the attack on the temple in Moonga Nagar, lane number 5 had preceded the attack on a mosque, a video of which had gone viral, all the eyewitnesses replied in unison that the attack on the temple by Muslim mob happened before the mosque was attacked.

In another video, an eyewitness corroborated the claim that Muslim mob had launched an offensive against the Shiva temple situated in the Moonga Nagar, lane number 5.