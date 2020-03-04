After Supreme Court refused to hear a plea of activist Activist Harsh Mander after his controversial remarks against parliament and court had surfaced, the Delhi Police has filed an affidavit in the top court against him for his incendiary speech at Jamia. The police have claimed in the affidavit that Mander’s speech not only instigated violence but also brought disrepute to the judiciary, and have sought contempt of court action against him.

#DelhiPolice file affidavit in the #SupremeCourt, seeking contempt action against activist Harsh Mander. Police say his speech at #Jamia not only instigated violence but also brings judiciary to disrepute. Speech submitted to court in a pen drive. Hearing by SC on #Friday. pic.twitter.com/aqoWXwAQa7 — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) March 4, 2020

Along with the affidavit, the Delhi Police has submitted the video of Mander’s inflammatory speech in a pen drive, and a link to the video on Youtube has been included in the affidavit. The apex court will be hearing the matter on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The affidavit states that Harsh Mander’s speech is “not only instigating violence but also seriously contemptuous as it makes derogatory remarks against the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to a huge gathering of people”.

Delhi police have further added that “Harsh Mander is known for taking contemptuous stand, and bringing the judiciary, as an institution and individual judges to disrepute”.

Therefore, the petitions filed by Harsh Mander should be dismissed with exemplary costs and proceedings fo contempt of court should be initiated against him, the affidavit states.

The affidavit was filed after the union government stated before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that the controversial activist, who has asked filing of FIRs against some BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches which allegedly resulted in violence in Delhi, himself made certain offensive statements against the top court, “majesty of law”, the government and Parliament.

Harsh Mander, a controversial left-wing ‘activist’ who is associated with billionaire George Soros, was seen in a video inciting mobs to hit the streets to protests against the country. In what appears like an attempt to create anarchy and violence on the streets of the country, Mander said the time has come to decide our fate on the streets as he indirectly called for the dismantling of public institutions in the country. He had said that “there is no trust left in the courts and that ultimate justice has to be on the streets”.

The video has now gone viral where Mander can be heard saying how there is no scope of secularism in Supreme Court, especially after the Ayodhya verdict. Speaking to a gathering in Delhi, the foreign-funded activist was seen inciting mob, calling them to descend on streets to decide for themselves based on the show of the strength. Mander claimed that time has now come for people to hit the streets as both Supreme Court and parliament have failed them.

After the video was presented at the Supreme Court by the Solicitor General today morning, the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had refused to hear Mander’s petition before he clarifies his comments seen in the video.