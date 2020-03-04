Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Police file affidavit in Supreme Court seeking contempt of court proceedings against Harsh Mander for his ‘justice on the streets’ speech
LawNews Reports

Delhi Police file affidavit in Supreme Court seeking contempt of court proceedings against Harsh Mander for his ‘justice on the streets’ speech

A video of Harsh Mander inciting the mob to hit the streets and asserting that Supreme Court failed to honour secularism, equality and humanity

OpIndia Staff
Delhi police filed affidavit in Supreme Court seeking action against Harsh Mander for contempt of court
Harsh Mander(Source: The Hindu)
Engagements85

After Supreme Court refused to hear a plea of activist Activist Harsh Mander after his controversial remarks against parliament and court had surfaced, the Delhi Police has filed an affidavit in the top court against him for his incendiary speech at Jamia. The police have claimed in the affidavit that Mander’s speech not only instigated violence but also brought disrepute to the judiciary, and have sought contempt of court action against him.

Along with the affidavit, the Delhi Police has submitted the video of Mander’s inflammatory speech in a pen drive, and a link to the video on Youtube has been included in the affidavit. The apex court will be hearing the matter on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The affidavit states that Harsh Mander’s speech is “not only instigating violence but also seriously contemptuous as it makes derogatory remarks against the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to a huge gathering of people”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Delhi police have further added that “Harsh Mander is known for taking contemptuous stand, and bringing the judiciary, as an institution and individual judges to disrepute”.

Therefore, the petitions filed by Harsh Mander should be dismissed with exemplary costs and proceedings fo contempt of court should be initiated against him, the affidavit states.

The affidavit was filed after the union government stated before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that the controversial activist, who has asked filing of FIRs against some BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches which allegedly resulted in violence in Delhi, himself made certain offensive statements against the top court, “majesty of law”, the government and Parliament.

Harsh Mander, a controversial left-wing ‘activist’ who is associated with billionaire George Soros, was seen in a video inciting mobs to hit the streets to protests against the country. In what appears like an attempt to create anarchy and violence on the streets of the country, Mander said the time has come to decide our fate on the streets as he indirectly called for the dismantling of public institutions in the country.  He had said that “there is no trust left in the courts and that ultimate justice has to be on the streets”.

The video has now gone viral where Mander can be heard saying how there is no scope of secularism in Supreme Court, especially after the Ayodhya verdict. Speaking to a gathering in Delhi, the foreign-funded activist was seen inciting mob, calling them to descend on streets to decide for themselves based on the show of the strength. Mander claimed that time has now come for people to hit the streets as both Supreme Court and parliament have failed them.

After the video was presented at the Supreme Court by the Solicitor General today morning, the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had refused to hear Mander’s petition before he clarifies his comments seen in the video.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Huffington Post spreads malicious report about GTB and LNJP hospitals discriminated against riot-victims

OpIndia Staff -
The medical officials of the GTB and LNJP hospitals have outrightly dismissed the allegations made by the Huffington Post in its report and called it as malicious.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist

Netizens mock NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar after Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh is arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu school was brutalised

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu owned school was brutalised

Nupur J Sharma -

Online Change petition filed demanding withdrawal of Padma awards of Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Goa Congress leader arrested for derogatory remarks against Hindu gods

Goa: Congress leader arrested for hate speech against Lord Parshuram during anti-CAA rally backed by Goa Church

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint whitewashes Delhi shooter Shahrukh as ‘TikTok buff, PUBG addict’ who carried pistol ‘to protect his sister’

Editorial Desk -

After filing petition in Supreme Court, ‘activist’ Harsh Mander packs up and flies off to US as his ‘justice on the streets’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,072FansLike
245,910FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com