Islamic Preacher refers to Delhi Police personnel as ‘atankwadi’ in viral video where Muslim mob is attacking them during anti-Hindu riots

Delhi had been on the edge after Islamic rioters ran amok, indulging in stone-pelting, vandalism, arson in the anti-Hindu riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week.

Amongst several others, a Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes in Delhi’s Gokulpuri. An IB official, Ankit Sharma, was brutally murdered and his dead body was thrown in a drain.

Few videos have emerged today where a violent mob of rioters can be seen attacking the Delhi Police officers with stones and sticks.

While the video clearly shows the Delhi police being beaten up ruthlessly by an Islamic mob, at the receiving end, an Islamic preacher named Yasir Arafat, while referring to this viral video, took to Twitter, to unabashedly refers to the Delhi police personnel as ‘atankwadi’ (terrorist).

This is the same video which captured brutal assault on DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma and constable Ratan Lal. While DCP Sharma was severely injured, constable Ratan Lal later succumbed to his injuries. As it appears on his Facebook home page, Yasir Arafat calls himself an Islamic preacher, ‘social worker’, ‘social activist’ and reportedly the founder of an NGO named ‘Paigham’ based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Yasir Arafat in one of his previous tweet had hailed Delhi anti-Hindu riot shooter Mohammad Shahrukh by calling him a ‘hero’.

For the uninitiated, amidst the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way emerged. The shooter was identified as Mohammad Shahrukh, who has now been arrested. It had emerged that Shahrukh’s parents were drug peddlers.

However, this is not the first time someone has been seen using derogatory remarks against the Delhi police. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Mayur Panghaal took to Facebook to comment on the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma in the Delhi riots. In a status update, he referred to Sharma as a ‘thulla’. Thulla is a derogatory term used to refer to policemen. He also attacked the Delhi police in one of his derogatory tweets by saying: “He (Ankit Sharma) was assisting the rioters like his fellow policemen on camera?”

Earlier, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, had referred to Delhi Police as ‘thulla‘. He has also in the past accused Delhi Police of working on instructions of the BJP. Panghaal was later removed from the party.