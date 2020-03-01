Monday, March 2, 2020
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: 23-year-old Rahul Thakur, who was preparing for SSC, was shot dead by a Muslim mob in Brijpuri

When we expressed our desire to meet Rahul's mother, she said, "If you come into the house, then bring my son Rahul along with you".

केशव मालान
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Rahul Thakur shot dead by Muslim mob in Brijpuri
Violent Muslim mob (left), Rahul Thakur (right)
Manish Singh alias Rahul Thakur, 23, who lived in Brijpuri’s street number 6, was preparing for SSC. He was shot dead by a violent Muslim mob during the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots. Rahul was second among the two brothers. His elder brother, Abhishek, has not even ventured out of the house. He is reluctant to talk to anyone. The family is in a state of mourning.

When OpIndia reached Rahul Thakur’s house in Brijpuri on Saturday, we found the neighbours trying to console the family. Rahul’s father had his head bowed down, outside the house. He is in RPF and posted in Punjab.

When asked about the incident, an eye witness recounted, “The violence that started on Monday from Chandbagh was spreading from one place to another with increasing crowds of Muslims. They reached Karajur Nagar, Khajuri, Jafrabad and Shiv Vihar. When the sounds of bricks and stones started coming from all around, everyone went out of their houses to see what was going on.

The eye witness said, We all went out of on the street. Rahul was also with us. It was only then that we saw thousands of Muslim people coming towards us from the Brijpuri mosque, with brick and stone in their hands. Even before we could handle ourselves, a bullet hit Rahul and he fell on the ground holding his stomach.”

“Seeing the crowd of Muslims approaching us, we hurriedly picked up Rahul and rushed him to the hospital. After a brief treatment, the doctors declared him dead,the eye witness added.

Rahul’s mother Mamata Devi and father was devastated after learning about their son’s death. After talking to the people sitting outside, when we expressed our desire to meet Rahul’s mother, she said, “If you come into the house, then bring my son Rahul along with you”. She burst into tears.

23-year-old Rahul Thakur who was preparing for SSC was shot dead by a Muslim mob in Brijpuri
Neighbours consoling Rahul’s family

Sensing the pain and anger hidden in her voice owing to the loss of a young son, our team returned back from afar. The Rahul that she wanted to see with us was no more because he was snatched away by a mob of Muslims.

After the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots sparked off in the name of Anti-CAA protests, a large group is trying to prove the rioters as victims. These include the opposition party, the Liberals, the Left and the media community. Meanwhile, there is silence in the streets about the ordeal of the Hindu victims. This is the story of every Hindu family, who lost everything.

