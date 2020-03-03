Delhi Anti-Hindu Riots : Cops have recovered 8 bodies from drains till now

The Delhi police have recovered as many as eight dead bodies from sewage drains, following the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots that were carried out under the pretext of “peaceful” Anti-CAA protests.

The first body recovered from the drains was that of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau official who was stabbed 400 times for 4-6 hours, on February 26. Two more bodies were recovered on February 27 from Gokulpuri and Gagan Vihar. Then on 1 March, four bodies were found in Gokulpuri, Shiv Vihar and Bhagirathi Vihar. Another body was recovered from Bhagirathi Vihar Canal on March 2.

A situation of panic and fear have ensured among the locals after these dead bodies were discovered. Locals suspect that more dead bodies could be found in the drains in the upcoming days. The bodies are now floating up on the surface post decomposition.

Most of the drains in the violence-affected areas are covered with litter. Polythenes, paper and plastics can be seen floating above the water surface.

Delhi Police officials at the spots confirm that three bodies have been recovered today; one from a canal in Gokalpuri and two from Bhagirathi Vihar canal. #DelhiViolence — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

With this, the death toll in the Delhi violence has reached 45 so far. However, Delhi Police is investigating the matter whether the three bodies found on Sunday are related to the Delhi riots or not. The cops had said that whether these people were murdered during the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots could only be confirmed after the post-mortem.

87 people were shot down during the riots. These include the deceased and the injured. At the same time, around 300 people were injured with bricks, stones, sticks, and other sharp weapons. The cops had released this data based on the medical report prepared by the hospitals of the dead and injured.

36 cases had been registered under the Arms Act. Police had also recovered 39 weapons so far. At the same time, 75 rounds of cartridges had been recovered from the spot. The cops had raided a dozen places and recovered petrol bombs and bomb-making items. Hordes of bricks, stones, petrol bombs and acid were also found on the roof of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.