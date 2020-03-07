He has never been my landlord: NDTV tries another stunt to implicate Kapil Mishra in the Delhi riots, gets called out

The Delhi riots have exposed further a rather ugly underbelly of the media fraternity. Throughout the riots and even after, the media has been trying its best to try and further a false narrative of the Delhi riots being an anti-Muslim pogrom when in reality, the Delhi riots were aggression by Islamist mobs. In fact, the aggression started way back in December when Muslim mobs had run riots and gone on a rampage, supposedly, against the Citizenship Amendment Act. There are several channels, journalists and portals that have furthered the false narrative about Delhi riots, however, NDTV has led the charge rather effectively. The Media has been hell-bent on blaming BJP leader Kapil Mishra for the Delhi riots.

A few days before the riots, Kapil Mishra had said that the protestors who have been blocking roads must clear the area, or, after President Donald Trump leaves, he will have to come on to the streets as well. The media latched on to this statement and tried to blame Kapil Mishra for ‘provoking riots’. In doing so, they, of course, shielded the Islamists who had made far more provocative statements. Sharjeel Imam had spoken about grinding Delhi to a halt and breaking up the country, Umar Khalid had actually incited violence by asking people to take to the streets while President Donald Trump was here, Waris Pathan had alluded to the fact that Muslims can overpower Hindus and AAP’s Amanatullah Khan had been booked already for inciting violence.

While shielding all those who incited violence, the media worked overtime to blame the riots on Kapil Mishra. Furthering that agenda, NDTV, the propagandists-in-chief, published a video on 6th March where one of their lie-peddling anchors, Srinivasan Jain, was supposedly talking to Kapil Mishra’s landlord.

In the video, the man being spoken to, one Sanjay Gupta, is identified as the landlord of Kapil Mishra by NDTV. It is not only in the narration, but even in the ticker, he is identified as such repeatedly.

While the NDTV likes to claim that they actively managed to track down the Landlord of Kapil Mishra who in turn blamed Kapil Mishra for the riots, the truth might be something completely different.

Kapil Mishra has claimed that Sanjay Gupta is not his landlord. Speaking to OpIndia, BJP leader Kapil Mishra claimed that Sanjay Gupta was not his landlord. In fact, he said that Sanjay Gupta has never been his landlord ever.

The same statement was made by Kapil Mishra on Twitter as well.

Dear @ndtv – STOP showing fake news against me NDTV picked a random guy from road and showing him as my landlord This guy is not my landlord. It’s a fake news. शाहरुख को अनुराग बताने वाले Fake News Channel का एक और सफेद झूठ https://t.co/T3mlpS5fna — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) March 7, 2020

He has claimed that NDTV picked up some random person from the streets and claimed that he was Mishra’s landlord.

In fact, during the video too, Sanjay Gupta seems to not claim that he is the ‘landlord’ of Mishra. The manner in which Gupta is speaking seems to suggest that he might have been a property broker and not a landlord.

Kapil Mishra, speaking to OpIndia also claimed that the street where Srinivasan Jain is standing with Sanjay Gupta is not even the street where Mishra lives.

NDTV has attempted actively to stoke tensions and peddled blatant lies during the Delhi riots. Earlier, OpIndia had busted how the channel had lied while reporting about two schools in the Shiv Vihar area. One school was Muslim owned while the other was Hindus owned. The Muslim owned school was used as a launchpad for attacks against Hindus. OpIndia found several sacks of bricks, petrol bombs, crude bombs etc on the terrace of the Muslim owned school. The Hindu owned school was completely ravaged and gutted by the Muslim mob. NDTV, with no evidence, claimed that it was the Muslim owned school that was attacked by Hindu mobs first. This was a complete lie concocted by NDTV to implicate Hindus falsely.