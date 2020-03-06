Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren who ran for US Presidential Elections 2020 on ‘economic populism’ has reportedly decided to drop out the race on Thursday.

The decision comes at the backdrop of her failure to win a single Super Tuesday state, including her own. Following the exit of Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic Party is left with only one female in the race, Tulsi Gabbard.

Warren’s campaign was a promising one. She was able to draw large crowds in places such as Washington state and Minnesota. Her foot soldiers on the ground laid out a sprawling political infrastructure for her.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Senator received impressive funding from her supporters despite shunning big, traditional donors. She also laid out detailed proposals for her ambitious plans such as cancelling college debt, containing the coronavirus and so on.

The 70-year-old received strong support in the wake of the #MeToo movement after several female Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. She also made headlines for her proposed ‘structural changes’ to the American political system that included a 2% wealth tax on households worth more than $50 million.

But, her momentum soon faded away. Even though she endorsed the proposal of “Medicare for All”, she repeatedly dodged questions that centred around increasing taxes on the middle class. This was very unlike of her who had earlier laid out detailed proposals about her policies.

Earlier, she had hit out at moderate Democrats such as former Vice President Joe Biden for not being “ambitious enough” to roll back Trump’s policies. She had courted controversy even before the start of her campaign by undergoing a DNA test to prove her alleged “Native American” lineage. This prompted Trump & Co. to label her “Pocahontas” besides offending many tribal leaders for “cultural insensitivity”.

In direct contrast to Bernie Sanders, Democratic Socialist and supporter of Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, who advocated for Congressional approval on “Medicare For All” during his first week in the White House, Elizabeth Warren called for a 3-year-transition-period. Her “flip-flop” and inability to explain the financial sustainability of her ambitious Health policy also drew her supporters away from her.

Her over-emphasis on the gender issue and lack of a clear stand on the Political Action Committees (PACs) witnessed the gradual erosion of her promising campaign. Warren had said, “I cannot say, for all those little girls, this got hard and I quit. My job is to persist.”

But, her strong base of volunteers and staffers could not ensure her electoral victory. The Senator failed to rank higher than third in the First Four State Caucausses before losing out on Super Thursday. When the news of her quitting the Presidential race became public, Donald Trump, American President, took a jibe at her.

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

He said, “Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.”

Read: US Presidential aspirant Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who lied about being Native American, promises to fight for ‘freedom’ of Kashmir

Elizabeth Warren had earlier vowed to “fighting for the rights and freedom of the people of Kashmir”. The comments against India were made in a new plan Elizabeth Warren released on Tuesday for Muslim Communities in the USA. The abrogation of Article 370 and Kashmir figure into the political equations of the USA because Radical Islamists in the country consider Kashmir to be a matter that concerns the Ummah.

The Massachusetts Senator’s plan for American Muslims appeared to be a desperate attempt to pander to the one community that had been left out of her pandering efforts thus far. As part of her pandering initiative, Warren had earlier announced that if she’s elected president, then any future Secretary of Education will need the approval of a transgender child she met last year. She had said that the transgender child will interview the potential Secretary of Education before any appointment is made. As it so happened, it didn’t help her with her voters and she continues to fail at winning the support of the electorate.