Sunday, March 1, 2020
‘I will never be excited again about a crowd after India visit’, says US president Trump as he heaps praise on PM Modi

"They have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country. That was really a worthwhile trip," Trump said about Modi and his India visit

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump Ahmedabad
Donald Trump at Motera stadium, Ahmedabad
Awestruck by the massive reception he received in India, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would never again get excited about seeing a crowd ever after his India visit, as he heaped lavish praise on the gathering that greeted him at Ahmedabad.

Addressing a rally in South Carolina, President Trump remembered his India visit and called it “worthwhile”. He also quipped that he would never be excited again about any other crowds after having experienced addressing an event with over 1 lakh spectators in Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium last week.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a “great guy” who is loved by his countrymen.

“I was with the Prime Minister of India, Modi. Great guy, loved by the people of India. And we had an amazing thing. And I went in, and here’s the problem. This is a big crowd. And normally I like talking about my crowds because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I’m coming here,” President Trump said.

“I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we’re doing pretty well, I’ll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too. Tell you they have a great love for … They have a great love. They have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country. That was really a worthwhile trip,” he added.

United States President Donald Trump had visited India last week on a two-day bilateral visit. He was accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation comprising of senior officials and industry leaders.

In their 36-hour visit, President Trump and the first lady were part of various events and also visited two cities – Ahmedabad and Agra, besides the national capital of India. Upon their arrival at Ahmedabad airport on Monday, the US president was accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Modi and thousands of people who had lined up on the streets of the city.

Read- Islamic terrorism, Defence Deal, Pakistan, China: 6 key takeaways from US President Donald Trump speech during India visit

The US President later addressed the “Namaste Trump” event at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium along with PM Modi, where both the leaders had hailed the growing ties between the two countries. The event was witnessed by more than a lakh spectators at the stadium had impressed President Trump.

From Ahmedabad, the couple, along with their family had flown to Agra in Uttar Pradesh to visit the Taj Mahal. In the last leg of their visit, President Trump and Melania visited New Delhi.

The US President received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning. The couple wrapped up their visit by attending a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

