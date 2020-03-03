Five foreigners asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protests and violating visa norms, says Government

Union Minister Nityanand Rai today said that five foreigners were asked to leave the country for participating in anti-CAA protests and thereby violating visa rules. In a written reply to a question informing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday he said that as reported by the Bureau of Immigration(BOI), five foreign nationals who violated visa norms by participating in the anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India.

Ever since the protests against CAA have erupted the authorities are acting in an extremely cautious manner to deal with agitators’ irresepective of religion, nationality, and origin. Recently, Polish student Kamil Siedcynski who studied at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, Afsara Aneeka Meem, a Bangladeshi student who studied at Vishwa Bharati University Shanti Niketan, who was seen posting anti-CAA pictures on Facebook were asked to go back to their respective countries. In December 2019, Jacob Lindenthal, a German student at IIT Madras was sent back to his home country for indulging in Anti-government activities, Norwegian tourist Janne Mette Johansson was questioned by Foreign Regional office in Kochi for similar reasons.

The Citizenship Amendment Act proposes citizenship to persecuted six religious minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan that have led to countrywide agitations after coming into action. However, the government already ensured that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be taken back.