Hanuman Beniwal, the MP from Rashatriya Loktrantik Party, created a major uproar in Parliament today by his controversial remarks linking Gandhis with coronavirus during a discussion in Lok Sabha today. Participating in a debate on coronavirus outbreak in the lower house, Beniwal noted that majority of coronavirus infected persons have come from Italy, and that’s why the Gandhi family should be screened for possible infection.

Addressing the Lok sabha, Hanuman Beniwal thanked the health minister Dr. Harshvardhan for effective control of the outbreak, after which he added that among the 29 patients of coronavirus, most of them have come from Italy. He added, ‘now I want to say that, as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary earlier said that Rahul Gandhi was first to ask about it, therefore the family including Sonia Gandhi must be probed whether the infection is being spread from their home or they are infected by the coronavirus’.

“Get Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi examined, to confirm that they are not infected with corona” he urged amid the loud protests from Congress MPs and the chair of the house asking him to stop.

Chairperson Rajendra Agarwal was visibly agitated with such unparliamentary language used by the MP. He stopped Beniwal from speaking further, ordered that the comments will not go into the records of Lok Sabha. “What are you doing”, “What is this”, Agarwal told him, and immediately adjourned the house till 2 pm after the opposition members started protesting and shouting slogans.

Hanuman Beniwal, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP (NDA): Italy is badly affected with #Coronavirus so I requested the govt that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi be tested for Coronavirus, since they have recently come back from Italy. pic.twitter.com/8ggoBtuHNt — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Hanuman Beniwal made the same comments after coming out of the parliament while talking to media. “Italy is badly affected with Coronavirus so I requested the govt that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi be tested for Coronavirus, since they have recently come back from Italy”, he said.