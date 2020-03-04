Harsh Mander, a controversial left-wing ‘activist’ who is associated with billionaire George Soros, was seen inciting mobs to hit the streets to protests against the country. In what appears like an attempt to create anarchy and violence on the streets of the country, Mander said the time has come to decide our fate on the streets as he indirectly called for the dismantling of public institutions in the country.

An undated video has now gone viral where Mander can be heard saying how there is no scope of secularism in Supreme Court especially after the Ayodhya verdict. Speaking to a gathering in Delhi, the foreign-funded activist was seen inciting mob, calling them to descend on streets to decide for themselves based on the show of the strength. Mander claimed that time has now come for people to hit the streets as both Supreme Court and parliament have failed them.

“Ab faisla Sansad me ya Supreme Court me nahi hoga. Supreme Court ne Ayodhya aur Kashmir k mamle me Secularism ki raksha nahi ki. Isliye ab faisla Sadkon per hoga” Harsh Mander tells to a cheering mob. Any doubt who’s vitiating atmosphere & creating anarchy in the country? pic.twitter.com/9cGNh9KNro — Rahul Kaushik (@kaushkrahul) March 3, 2020

“From now on, the decision will not come from the Supreme Court or Parliament. We saw what the Supreme Court did in Ayodhya, NRC and Kashmir matters. The SC has failed to honour secularism, equality and humanity. We will try fighting there too, but, the decision will not happen in neither Supreme court nor Parliament, it has to be made at the streets,” said Harsh Mander at Gate no. 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

The George Soros funded former member of Sonia Gandhi’s NAC, Harsh Mander is now indirectly pushing the Muslims to rebel against the institutions of the country, by asking them to show their strength on the streets. In a way, Mander who claims to be a saviour of Constitution asked the crowd to dismantle Parliament and Courts and create anarchy on the streets of the country. Harsh Mander is perhaps hinting at a mob-controlled governance structure where justice is delivered on the streets.

Harsh Mander’s hate speech comes at a time when the Delhi High Court has already issued a notice to the centre in connection seeking an FIR against him and others including rabble-rousers like RJ Sayema, Swara Bhaskar, Amanatullah Khan (AAP Party) for instigating people to indulge in violence during the anti-Hindu riots.

Harsh Mander is also the Chairman of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation’s Human Rights Initiative Advisory Board. Recently, George Soros had vowed to fight PM Modi and nationalists of the country and had committed $1 billion towards fighting nationalism and nationalists.

Ironically, Harsh Mander – a part of the well-funded anti-India industry of George Soros, had himself filed a petition against BJP leader Kapil Mishra claiming that the BJP leader had made hate speech resulting in riots in Delhi. However, the courts not only issued a notice to centre on the matter but also took cognizance of hate-speech made by Mander himself, which according to many was the spark for the anti-Hindu riots in the national capital.

It is important to note that Harsh Mander and his NGO Karwan-e-Mohabbat have been very active since the anti-CAA protests in the Shaheen Bagh. He has been hatching a plot to create anarchy on the streets as he had earlier spoken on the ‘importance of solidarity’ and “how we can practice civil-disobedience in today’s India”.

During the recent spate of violence after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Harsh Mander with his organization ‘Karwaan-e-Mohabbat’ had published a report on the violence at the Aligarh Muslim University that absolved the students of all sins and peddled numerous lies against the Uttar Pradesh Police. Later, of course, the entire report turned out to be a massive fraud.