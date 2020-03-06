In a major breakthrough, the Special Investigation Teams (SITs) investigating the North-East Delhi violence, have identified Head constable Ratan Lal’s assassin and the rioters who attacked and injured DCP Shahdara IPS Amit Sharma and Delhi police officer ACP Anuj Sharma. More than half a dozen rioters have been identified and Delhi police are now conducting raids at various places in Delhi to nab the perpetrators.

According to a report by News 18 India, the crime branch has claimed that the killer and attackers have been identified and efforts are being made to arrest them as soon as possible. As per reports, the SIT crime branch used its local surveillance, CCTV footages and information from eyewitnesses to identify these rioters.

Head constable Ratan Lal lost his life on February 24 in the riots that have ensued in Delhi in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to the autopsy report, Ratan Lal had died of a bullet injury. Earlier, it was believed that a stone took his life.

Lal belonged to Fathepur Tihwali village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Lal is survived by his wife and three children. The Sikar resident had joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 1998. He married a Jaipur resident in 2004.

DCP Amit Sharma was grievously injured by the Muslim mob along with another Delhi police officer ACP Anuj Sharma on February 24. Anuj Sharma was attacked and injured as he had tried to rescue DCP Amit Sharma who was brutally thrashed by Muslim mobs, led by women during the riots in the national capital. During the same incident, constable Ratan Lal was killed by the rioters as he tried to save IPS Sharma.

On February 4, videos had surfaced where a violent mob of rioters can be seen attacking the Delhi Police officers with stones and sticks. It is believed this is the attack which injured DCP Shahdara IPS Amit Sharma and claimed the life of constable Ratan Lal.

Soon another video of anti-Hindu Delhi riots surfaced, presumably of February 24, in which violent rioters, comprised of mainly Muslim women at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi were seen pelting stones at police personnel as they try and rescue injured DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma.

The videos showed how a mob of over 2,000 anti-CAA rioters, mostly Muslims, including a large group of Burka clad women, had attacked badly outnumbered policemen, throwing stones at them and even firing, as they are huddled over the divider, trying to escape the fury of the mob.

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital had witnessed horrific violence. The anti-CAA riots turned communal in Delhi resulting in severe violence on the streets. The anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the streets of Delhi have resulted in deaths of around 47 persons and more than 220 people sustained injuries in the violence that started on Sunday.

The injured include around 70 persons from the security forces. 48 FIRs had been filed and 514 suspects had also been rounded up by the police. The cops have set up 2 SITs for investigating serious cases of offence that took place during the riots.