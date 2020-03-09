Monday, March 9, 2020
Home Crime Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Yuva Vahini leader's convoy attacked in Azamgarh, stones pelted
CrimeNews Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Yuva Vahini leader’s convoy attacked in Azamgarh, stones pelted

Rai was to attend an event in Jaunpur's Senpur village. His convoy was attacked when it was passing through Azamgarh's Mehnagar area.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Rakesh Rai's car attacked in Azamgarh
Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Rakesh Rai, image via News 18
Engagements28

Hindu Yuva Vahini’s state president Rakesh Rai’s car was attacked and stones were pelted on it on Sunday night. As per reports, Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Rakesh Rai was travelling with some of his associates in a car where some people attacked it in Azamgarh’s Mehnagar area.

Rakesh Rai had a narrow escape in the attack. The vehicle has been damaged and its windows have been broken in by the stone pelters. As per a News 18 report, the police were informed soon after the incident. It is believed that the criminals had prior information of the Hindu Yuva Vahini leader travelling. They had allegedly waited for the car to pass through a particular area and had launched an attack with stones.

Rakesh Rai is the state president of Hindu Yuva Vahini. The Hindu Yuva Vahini was founded by Yogi Adityanath. As per the News 18 report, Rai had come to attend an event in the Senpur village in Jaunpur’s Kekrat area.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Rai’s car was attacked by the criminals when it was passing through the Gaura village in Azamgarh’s Menhnagar. The police are now investigating the incident.

Rai has stated that his convoy was attacked when it was near a canal. 4-5 miscreants had pelted the cars with stones, smashing windows and damaging the vehicles.

SP Triveni Singh has stated that they have found stones and some footwear at a place near the canal where the police believe the miscreants had waited.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Uttar Pradesh news, Uttar Pradesh video, Uttar Pradesh capital

Big Story

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Manipuri child 'activist' Licypriya Kangujam shot to limelight in past few days for 'turning down' government of India's '#SheInspiresUs' movement honour on Twitter because she did not 'want to be celebrated if PM Modi was not going to listen to her'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s paintings for Rs 2 crore

OpIndia Staff -

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -

After Basant Utsav at Rabindra Bharati, school girls in West Bengal’s Malda desecrate another Rabindranath Tagore song with vulgar lyrics

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain Shaaheen Bagh

Tahir Hussain used to send 50-60 persons daily to Shaheen Bagh protest site in several vehicles: Taxi drivers reveal Hussain’s link with anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -

Meet the seven women achievers who took over PM Modi’s Twitter account on International Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -

Holi Against Hindutva: A Hinduphobic initiative launched by lobbying group linked with the Democrat Party in the USA

K Bhattacharjee -

Delhi Police nabs Islamic State-linked terrorist couple from Jamia Nagar for motivating Muslims to unite against CAA and carry out terror strikes

OpIndia Staff -

The Tragedy of Licypriya: Read how her conman father took sociopathic clowns in the mainstream media for a ride

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,971FansLike
249,216FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com