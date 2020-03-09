Monday, March 9, 2020
Home Editor's picks "Hindu men are jealous of Muslim men so they want to molest Muslim women on Holi" and other Hinduphobic rants on Holi by Islamists
News Reports

“Hindu men are jealous of Muslim men so they want to molest Muslim women on Holi” and other Hinduphobic rants on Holi by Islamists

The Islamists and their ideological comrades, having the dubious distinction of maligning Hindu festivals while ignoring over the uncomfortable truths about the festivals of other religions.

OpIndia Staff
Holi festival is being compared to rape by Islamists on social media (image: lbb.in)
Engagements354

With the festival of colours, Holi, just round the corner, Hinduphobia also seems to be on the rise on social media as tweets likening Holi to ‘rape’ and ‘molestation’ and ‘rape culture’ have started surfacing.

Irena Akbar, ex-Indian Express journalist claiming Hindu men are jealous of Muslim men because some Hindu women marry Muslim men

In her series of tweets, Akbar claimed that Hindu men are jealous of Muslim men because some Hindu women marry Muslim men and hence they want to rape/molest Muslim women. The psychological assessment of Hindu men by Akbar concluded that Hindu men can’t ‘woo’ Muslim women and they aren’t a ‘patch’ on Muslim men.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: Holi Against Hindutva: A Hinduphobic initiative launched by lobbying group linked with the Democrat Party in the USA

Then there were others who continued to compare Holi with molestation and groping.

And some more hate.

In Varanasi, at Manikarnika Ghat, the devotees play ‘Bhasma Holi’ where ash from pyre is used to play holi.

And some other rants.

The Islamists and their ideological comrades, having the dubious distinction of maligning Hindu festivals while ignoring over the uncomfortable truths about the festivals of other religions.

Read: The Quint is right – playing Holi is the stepping stone to Hindu Terror

The most bizarre anti-Holi attack has come from an ultra-left group called ‘Baudhkaro’, who claims to be the followers of Dr BR Ambedkar’s teachings. In a song named “Tyohaar – The Anti-Holi song”, two left-wing radicals, out of which one is a PhD student from controversial left-wing university JNU, goes on to make incendiary comments claiming that Holi was a casteist festival which results in upper-caste Hindus sexually harassing women belonging to lower castes.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:holi, holi rape culture, holi hindutva

Big Story

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Manipuri child 'activist' Licypriya Kangujam shot to limelight in past few days for 'turning down' government of India's '#SheInspiresUs' movement honour on Twitter because she did not 'want to be celebrated if PM Modi was not going to listen to her'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s paintings for Rs 2 crore

OpIndia Staff -

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -

After Basant Utsav at Rabindra Bharati, school girls in West Bengal’s Malda desecrate another Rabindranath Tagore song with vulgar lyrics

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -

Meet the seven women achievers who took over PM Modi’s Twitter account on International Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain Shaaheen Bagh

Tahir Hussain used to send 50-60 persons daily to Shaheen Bagh protest site in several vehicles: Taxi drivers reveal Hussain’s link with anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -

Holi Against Hindutva: A Hinduphobic initiative launched by lobbying group linked with the Democrat Party in the USA

K Bhattacharjee -
The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -

The Tragedy of Licypriya: Read how her conman father took sociopathic clowns in the mainstream media for a ride

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police nabs Islamic State-linked terrorist couple from Jamia Nagar for motivating Muslims to unite against CAA and carry out terror strikes

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,987FansLike
249,318FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com