Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, wished the Hindus of the Islamic country a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival. However, Radical Islamists of his country were not pleased. They resorted to attacking their Prime Minister for wishing Pakistani Hindus on the day of their festival.

Some have raked up the communal riots in Delhi to slam Imran khan for wishing Hindus Happy Holi.

Dear prime minister, what Hindus doing with muslims in India, they don’t deserve this compliment and greeting.please don’t break muslims Heart. https://t.co/nYJormBnXQ — عبدالله يعقوب لغاري (@Leghari273Khan) March 9, 2020

Sharam ani chahiye niyazi tumko india me hindu log muslim per zulam kr rahy hen or tum hindu ko wish kr rhy ho holi ki .i hate u imran niyazi😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/vxbRdBgXBn — Alamdar Mughal Pehalwan Tlp (@AlamdarMughal) March 9, 2020

Others accused the Prime Minister of wishing only non-Hindus on the day of their festivals but not on the day of Islamic festivals.

Kabhi itni muhabat se musalmano ko b kisi tehwar pa mubarak bad de dia karu https://t.co/j5PBeaeCUK — bilal dear (@bilaldear01) March 9, 2020

SHARM MAGAR TUM KO NAHI ATI 12 RABI UL AWAL OR DEGAR ISLAMI TEHWARON PER AP MUBARAK BAD KIYON NAI DETAY — Zubia Bilal (official) (@Zubia_Bilal) March 9, 2020

کھوتی خان کبھی مسلمانوں کے تہواروں پر بھی مبارکباد دے دیا کرو ـ — ☆ناراض چڑیا☆ (@Komal00780) March 9, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

There were others who asked Imran Khan, because he wished Hindus on Holi, “Are you building an Islamic welfare state where Muslim oppressed and minority are safe?

مسلمانوں کی مسجدوں کا گرا کر اور کچھ کو سرکاری زمین قرار دے کر تالہ بندی کرکے اور مذہب کا نعرہ لگانے والوں کا جینا حرام کرکے سکھوں،ہندوٶں اور عیسائیوں کو مذہبی آزادی اور عبادت گاہیں بنا کردے رہے ہیں۔

کیا آپ اسلامی فلاحی ریاست بنا رہے ہیں جہاں مسلمان مظلوم اور اقلیت محفوظ۔ — Muhammad Azmat Ansari (@MAzmatAnsari) March 9, 2020

Some simply abused Imran Khan.

Gando Khan TM bs yehi kerty rehna ……. 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 https://t.co/43YVV11WMh — Talha (@Talha67375880) March 9, 2020

Wah Khan Aapka koi mol nhi ha — Waqas (@Waqas16359230) March 9, 2020

Then there were those who said that ‘Hindus are not our brothers’ and Imran Khan should instead speak up for Muslims in India. This is after Imran Khan has been crying on the social media platform ever since the abrogation for Article 370.

Hindus are not our brothers so please speak for those J&K and indian Muslims. — Hassan MALIK (@HassanM94852421) March 9, 2020

Some also advised Imran Khan to take the help of Iran in order to finish the ‘Zalim Hindus’.

Sharam Karo, es jasy zalim ko ap holi ka Mubarak bad da rahy hoon. Ye hindu hy ye ap ka khabi bala nhi chatay. Iran k sath mil kar en banchoodon ko hatam karo. Saudi Arabia k chamche.👊👊 — khushi sajid hussain (@khushisajidhus1) March 9, 2020

Non-Muslims in Pakistan and Hindus especially are persecuted greatly by the Muslims of the country. Women are raped at an alarming frequency, forcibly converted to Islam and life is made hell for them. To help the non-Muslims of the country, the Indian Parliament has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act which reduces the residential requirement for naturalization from 11 to 5 years.