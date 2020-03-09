Monday, March 9, 2020
Non-Muslims in Pakistan and Hindus especially are persecuted greatly by the Muslims of the country.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, wished the Hindus of the Islamic country a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival. However, Radical Islamists of his country were not pleased. They resorted to attacking their Prime Minister for wishing Pakistani Hindus on the day of their festival.

Some have raked up the communal riots in Delhi to slam Imran khan for wishing Hindus Happy Holi.

Others accused the Prime Minister of wishing only non-Hindus on the day of their festivals but not on the day of Islamic festivals.

There were others who asked Imran Khan, because he wished Hindus on Holi, “Are you building an Islamic welfare state where Muslim oppressed and minority are safe?

Some simply abused Imran Khan.

Then there were those who said that ‘Hindus are not our brothers’ and Imran Khan should instead speak up for Muslims in India. This is after Imran Khan has been crying on the social media platform ever since the abrogation for Article 370.

Some also advised Imran Khan to take the help of Iran in order to finish the ‘Zalim Hindus’.

Non-Muslims in Pakistan and Hindus especially are persecuted greatly by the Muslims of the country. Women are raped at an alarming frequency, forcibly converted to Islam and life is made hell for them. To help the non-Muslims of the country, the Indian Parliament has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act which reduces the residential requirement for naturalization from 11 to 5 years.

