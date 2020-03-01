Journalist with Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint says those chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are goons

The intense Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu sentiments burgeoning amongst the ultra-left wing liberals was evident yet again on Sunday after a ‘journalist’ associated with Shekhar Gupta’s news website ‘ThePrint‘ indulged in similar agenda by outraging against those chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in a rally.

On Sunday, some people, to show express solidarity with the victims of the anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the national capital which left more than 40 dead on the streets of Delhi, took out a peaceful rally. In Malviya Nagar, Delhi, the people could be seen chanting Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai as they walk peacefully carrying Indian flag.

However, ThePrint journalist Neera Majmdar took to Twitter to say that those people who chant slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ were goons. Neera went on to ask the Delhi police that how were they allowed to carry out such rallies.

How is this allowed?

And these are not ‘goons’. These are neighborhood moms and dads, who go to the same market as you, eat at the same haldirams.

Rajiv Chowk was never shocking, there is a Rajiv Chowk in every family.

We marinate in complacency till it directly affects us. https://t.co/0ZI64HcDnO — Neera M (@NeeraMajumdar) March 1, 2020

In a true ‘liberal’ fashion, Majumdar went on to shame those participating in the rally and said how the ‘goons’ are everyday people we come across.

Majumdar was soon called out for her bigotry. Netizens pointed out how similar procession was carried out in same area just few days back.

Procession by Hindus was peaceful. Meanwhile, this happened in the same area a few days ago during anti-CAA march. But why will a journo working for The Print comment on it? https://t.co/VfP6k3pmr7 pic.twitter.com/XFZNlbMMfj — Spaminder Bharti (@attomeybharti) March 1, 2020

Why it should not be allowed. Everyone has the right to demonstrate peacefully. Does it remind you of anything. They are not occupying the road like Shaheen Bagh — वेंकटेश. Venkatesh Iyer. With Delhi Police 🇮🇳 (@venky3112) March 1, 2020

“How is this allowed?” Go to police station. Submit an application for march. If allowed go ahead. “We marinate in complacency till it directly affects us.” Any comments on ILLEGAL occupation of road at #ShaheenBagh & #Jaffarabad by Lady Goons? https://t.co/gT8OpmkhMg — Ranjit (@RanjitSMand) March 1, 2020

Recently, in Delhi’s Brahmapuri, a Muslim mob went on a rampage and murdered a man while chanting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’ all because he had ‘Jai Shri Ram’ sticker on his bike. Chanting of ‘La Ilaha Ilallah’ (There is no God but Allah) have been regularly heard from the anti-CAA protest sites. In fact, in a protest rally at Hyderabad, the Ashok Chakra was replaced by the Islamic slogan.