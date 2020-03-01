Monday, March 2, 2020
Home Media Journalist with Shekhar Gupta's ThePrint says those chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are goons
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media

Journalist with Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint says those chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are goons

In a true 'liberal' fashion, Majumdar went on to shame those participating in the rally and said how the 'goons' are everyday people we come across. 

OpIndia Staff
ThePrint journalist Neera Majumdar says those chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are goons.
Engagements436

The intense Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu sentiments burgeoning amongst the ultra-left wing liberals was evident yet again on Sunday after a ‘journalist’ associated with Shekhar Gupta’s news website ‘ThePrint‘ indulged in similar agenda by outraging against those chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in a rally.

On Sunday, some people, to show express solidarity with the victims of the anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the national capital which left more than 40 dead on the streets of Delhi, took out a peaceful rally. In Malviya Nagar, Delhi, the people could be seen chanting Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai as they walk peacefully carrying Indian flag.

Read: Two articles, one dangerous agenda: Shekhar Gupta led The Print furthers the ‘righteous Jihad’ narrative

- Ad - - article resumes -

However, ThePrint journalist Neera Majmdar took to Twitter to say that those people who chant slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ were goons. Neera went on to ask the Delhi police that how were they allowed to carry out such rallies.

In a true ‘liberal’ fashion, Majumdar went on to shame those participating in the rally and said how the ‘goons’ are everyday people we come across.

Majumdar was soon called out for her bigotry. Netizens pointed out how similar procession was carried out in same area just few days back.

Recently, in Delhi’s Brahmapuri, a Muslim mob went on a rampage and murdered a man while chanting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’ all because he had ‘Jai Shri Ram’ sticker on his bike. Chanting of ‘La Ilaha Ilallah’ (There is no God but Allah) have been regularly heard from the anti-CAA protest sites. In fact, in a protest rally at Hyderabad, the Ashok Chakra was replaced by the Islamic slogan.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: One more dead body recovered from drain near Gokulpuri metro station

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
One more dead body has been recovered from a drain near Gokulpuri metro station in NorthEast Delhi.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Congress Municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan arrested by police for inciting violence

Congress leader Ishrat Jahan arrested for instigating violence during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

Thappad, directed by abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, bombs at box office: Here is how much it earned on Day 1

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wonder whether NDTV Journalist has a "Laden doll" on his desk

Is this an Osama Bin Laden’s doll on the table of NDTV Journalist Vishnu Som? Netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -

Leftist Amulya Leona reveals she is a paid protestor, tells police that anti-CAA protest organisers pay her expenses and prepare her speeches

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim rioters from Tahir Hussain’s building attacked a wedding house in the vicinity

Chand Bagh ground report: Islamists from Tahir Hussain house destroy wedding of Hindu girl who used to call them ‘bhaijaan’

OpIndia Staff -
In some locality of northeast Delhi, Muslim women actively participated in fanning riots by hurling acid and casting petrol bombs at Hindus

Delhi riots ground report: Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace, slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

212,139FansLike
242,587FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com