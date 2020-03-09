Monday, March 9, 2020
Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to join BJP: Reports

While rumours had been rife that Scindia may join the BJP, he had always maintained that he continues to be a Congress leader. However, now it seems that it has reached a point of no return and Scindia may have finally left Congress.

OpIndia Staff
If media reports are to be believed, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has joined the BJP.

Congress has gone into a huddle as senior leaders have gathered at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s residence.

As per reports, BJP has also summoned its MLAs in an emergency meeting in Bhopal. Citing sources, CNN News 18 says that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to be elected as leader of legislative party and if given a chance to form government he would be the chief minister again. On the other hand, Congress, in a bid to ensure Scindia doesn’t leave the party seems to be offering the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Scindia, however, does not seem to be in a mood to talk.

Earlier media reports suggested that 17 Congress MLAs including 6 MPs from Scindia’s camp had reached Bengaluru today. Troubles mounted for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh few days back when Congress accused BJP of trying to topple the state government. While rumours had been rife that Scindia may join the BJP, he had always maintained that he continues to be a Congress leader. However, now it seems that it has reached a point of no return and Scindia may have finally left Congress.

