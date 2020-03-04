Exclusive: BJP leader Kapil Mishra in conversation with OpIndia about Delhi riots and subsequent blame games

The anti-CAA protests in Delhi which have been going on since the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December turned violent when mobs went rampaging on the streets of national capital February 24 onward. Soon the blame of anti-Hindu riots was placed on BJP leader Kapil Mishra and MP Anurag Thakur for their allegedly ‘provocative’ statements ahead of Delhi elections.

Speaking to OpIndia Editor Ajeet Bharti, BJP leader Kapil Mishra puts out his side of story. “What exactly did I say that Ankit Sharma was stabbed 400 times? Or that Shahrukh picked up gun and roamed about on the streets of Delhi? What made them collect petrol bombs and acid on the roofs? And more importantly, there are no riots when people chant ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ or ‘Afzal hum sharminda hai’, painting Khilafat 2.0 on Jamia walls is not considered provocative nor is giving a call to hit the streets. But my request to the police to get the road opened is considered provocative,” says Mishra.

Mishra further says how the real anger is not against CAA, which does not affect the Indian citizens in any way but against the abrogation of Article 370 and the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict. “They are angry how did these two big decisions pass by peacefully,” he says.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Watch his entire conversation here: