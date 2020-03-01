Sunday, March 1, 2020
OpIndia Staff
Delhi riots: BJP leader Kapil Mishra gets death threats (image: orissapost.com)
BJP leader Kapil Mishra today took to Twitter to share the death threats he has been receiving in wake of anti-Hindu riots in Delhi that perpetrated in last week of February 2020.

In one of the screenshots, one Mohammad Amanatullah sent him a threat that no one can save him from his impending doom. One more sent him messages on WhatsApp which read ‘Many will kill you’ in all capitals. Another WhatsApp message showed someone telling him that he wants to kill him.

These threats to Mishra come a day after AAP social media member Sanjay Raghav wished death upon Mishra.

Sanjay Raghav, AAP social media team member wishing death upon Kapil Mishra and his wife.

In a now deleted tweet, AAP’s social media member, Sanjay Raghav had shared images of Kapil Mishra with his wife and juxtaposed it with the image of a child crying over the corpse of his uncle, a man named Mudassir Khan and said that he wished that both these images should become similar some day. After his tweet went viral, Raghav deleted it and said his tweet was being ‘misconstrued’. He, however, did not apologise for wishing death on Mishra.

After the anti-Hindu riots broke out in Delhi, the ‘liberals’ had rushed to pin the blame of mob violence on BJP leader Kapil Mishra. It is being claimed that his speech instigated the riots at the national capital.

Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
