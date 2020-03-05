Karnataka: Crisis hits JDS as leaders look to switch loyalties

In what may seem to be a massive setback for the Janta Dal (Secular) or JDS in Karnataka, as rumours are making rounds that senior leader G T Deve Gowda may quit the party to join the BJP. According to a report by Economic Times (ET), many sitting MLAs have been unsettled about their party’s relevance.

Cracks are forming within Congress-JDS alliance as well as a disgruntled JDU leader told ET that if DK Shivkumar becomes the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, it will weaken the JDS, especially in the Old Mysuru region. The leader further added that the Vokkalinga community would happily support the Congress leader who could become the Chief Minister if Congress wins the polls.

G.T. Gowda, who defeated the former chief minister Siddaramaiah in 2018 state assembly from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, has reportedly been keeping away from party affairs. He is believed to have had a secret meeting with BJP Secretary, BL Santosh. G. T. Gowda has been upset about allocation of portfolio as well as denial of ticket to his son.

However, party supremo and former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda dismissed any concern regarding the issue. When quizzed, he responded “If someone goes or come again, I will not get disturbed by it, if someone goes. G.T. Gowda had in the past gone to BJP and come back, he had even become Minister here. Now he may again go back (to BJP). Why should I bother?”

Due to mounting pressure within the party they have started preparing for the 2023 assembly polls and have requested poll strategist Prashant Kishor to help them plan their strategy. JDS joins a long list of political suitors like DMK in Tamil Nadu and TMC in Bengal to avail his services to help them win their respective assembly polls. Prashant Kishor has previously worked with the BJP, JDU (where he was part of the party until recently), Samajwadi Party, Congress, YSR Congress and AAP.

