AA Rahim, a CPM Youth Wing leader has reportedly received a threatening letter on March 3 at the office address of the Democratic Youth Federation of India in Thiruvananthapuram. As per reports, the letter threatens to kill Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

AA Rahim is the state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India that is the youth wing of CPM. The letter reportedly warned that the CPM youth wing leader and CM Pinarayi Vijayan should avoid criticizing the radical Islamists outfits otherwise both of them will be hacked to death.

AA Rahim lodged a complaint with the City Police commissioner the next day after he received the letter. Rahim in his complaint said that the letter mentions if he continues to criticize organizations like SDPI and Popular Front of India he would be killed in his house along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Rahim said, “The letter says that Pinarayi should stop criticizing outfits like PFI (Popular Front of India) and SDPI (Socialist Democratic Party of India). If he did, he would be hacked to death. Recently my car was found scratched and then I did not take it seriously, but now with this letter, I am forced to think otherwise.”

Last month, Pinarayi Vijayan had slammed the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and its sister organization PFI, for infiltrating the supposedly “peaceful” Anti-CAA protests. He had squarely blamed the radical Islamist organization for creating “communal disharmony” in the state.