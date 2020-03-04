Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Home Crime Kerala: Flood relief funds transferred to local CPM leader MA Anwar's account, clerk arrested, 2 absconding
CrimeNews Reports

Kerala: Flood relief funds transferred to local CPM leader MA Anwar’s account, clerk arrested, 2 absconding

 As per the internal inquiry findings, it was noticed that the names of 325 beneficiaries were duplicated for the flood relief money at the collectorate office in March 2019. The additional funds were transferred to Anwar's account in 5 instalments.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala flood relief funds diverted to local CPM leader's account, investigation continues
Representational image, kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Engagements96

In a scam that has been unearthed in Kerala, it has been found that money for the 2018 flood relief had been diverted into the account of a local CPM leader. As per reports, Ernakulam district collector S Suhas has stated that it was not due to technical errors but a deliberate attempt to siphon off funds meant for flood relief.

It was found that over 10 lakh rupees from the flood relief fund were transferred to the bank account of local CPM leader MA Anwar. Anwar belongs to the Thikkakkara local committee of CPM.

As per the internal inquiry findings, it was noticed that the names of 325 beneficiaries were duplicated for the flood relief money at the collectorate office in March 2019. The additional funds that came to the treasury following the addition of fake names, was allegedly transferred to the account of CPM leader MA Anwar held in the Ayyanad Service Cooperative Bank.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Secretary of the Ayyanad bank AN Rajamma had noticed that over 10.54 lakhs were transferred to Anwar’s account in the same bank in five instalments.

The district collector has now suspended a clerk in the flood relief section named Vishnuprasad after the fraud was unearthed. The collector has stated that they have recredited the 10.54 lakhs from Anwar’s account. He added that as per their information, no similar deals were done elsewhere.

As per the latest report in Matrubhoomi, it has been revealed that the clerk Vishnuprasad and his friend had bought a poultry farm in Pollachi. Vishnuprasad, his friend Mahesh and the CPM leader MA Anwar had allegedly used to the money to settle the dues of the farm. While Vishnuprasad has been arrested, Mahesh and Anwar are still absconding.

Vishnuprasad was arrested by the police on Monday, March 2, and his laptop and hard disk were seized. He was then presented at the Muvattupuzha Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Court, where he was remanded to custody till March 17.

The report submitted by the district crime branch names Vishnuprasad’s associates B Mahesh and AM Anwar as co-accused in the scam.

It is notable here that this is not the first time that flood relief fund misappropriations have been reported in the state. In 2019, Kerala Lokayukta had admitted the complaints against the Vijayan government regarding the alleged misuse of Kerala flood relief funds.

In June 2019, the Kerala government had signed a loan agreement with the World Bank worth over 250 million dollars to reconstruct the state’s infrastructure post the 2018 flood. However, in November that year, state finance minister Thomas Issac had admitted that the money has been used for ‘routine’ expenses like salaries and pension.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Kerala news, Kerala video, Kerala flood

Big Story

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Huffington Post spreads malicious report about GTB and LNJP hospitals discriminated against riot-victims

OpIndia Staff -
The medical officials of the GTB and LNJP hospitals have outrightly dismissed the allegations made by the Huffington Post in its report and called it as malicious.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu school was brutalised

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu owned school was brutalised

Nupur J Sharma -
NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist

Netizens mock NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar after Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh is arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Goa Congress leader arrested for derogatory remarks against Hindu gods

Goa: Congress leader arrested for hate speech against Lord Parshuram during anti-CAA rally backed by Goa Church

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Online Change petition filed demanding withdrawal of Padma awards of Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Shooter Mohammad Shahrukh who opened fire at Delhi Police arrested

OpIndia Staff -

“Husband forced me to attend anti-CAA dharna”: Woman spills the beans on her husband in viral video

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

212,897FansLike
245,202FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com