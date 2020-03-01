“Yeh to hota rehta hai” Delhi anti-Hindu riots victim reveals how AAP MLA Haji Yunus shrugged off killing of Hindu children

The series of anti-Hindus riots that rocked the national capital in the North East Delhi has resulted in severe losses to life, properties belonging to residents of Delhi, especially the Hindus.

Know the Nation, a Digital media outlet, which has been at the forefront of publishing on ground reports during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, has put out a series of videos which has now unveiled the scale of violence that Hindu community was subjected to during the mob violence unleashed by the Muslim mobs in the national capital since February 23.

These videos which have now gone viral, expose the claims of ‘liberal-secular’ media who not only whitewashed the crimes committed by Muslim mobs during the entire anti-CAA violence but also held Hindu communities responsible for the crimes perpetrated by Muslims.

A victim at the Jaffrabad area, one of the most affected localities during the anti-Hindu riots, spoke to the outlet and shared the horror that was inflicted upon Hindu communities by the Muslim mobs. The victim said that the Muslims were checking the identity card of Hindus, who then allowed only Hindus to go and others were attacked.

“Today we are safe and alive only and only because of Delhi police,” said the Hindu victim, a resident of Brijpuri.

— Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 29, 2020

Another lady revealed that the frenzied Muslim mob had resorted to such an extent of violence that she had to throw her kids from the terrace as their neighbours stood below to catch the children. “They pelted stones, petrol bombs. We jumped to save our lives. Our house was set on fire. We nearly escaped choking to death,” she added.

— Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 29, 2020

“My shop was burnt down because it had Lord Krishna’s image on it and the name ‘Gopal’ inscribed on it,” said a Hindu shop owner in Yamuna Vihar whose shop was burnt down by Muslim mobs.

— Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 29, 2020

Another victim who was inside a hospital sharing her ordeal stated that ‘Muslim brothers’ started throwing stones at them. “After a nursing home filled with patients was attacked in Bhajanpura, the next day a Muslim man posing as ‘Bunty’ was caught by locals carrying a gun. Locals are living in fear,” she added.

— Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 29, 2020

Most of the resident Hindus accused AAP leader Mustafabad MLA Haji Yunus of leading the anti-Hindu riots, who not only incited the Muslim mobs to attack the Hindus but also led the mob attack on Hindus.

A victim alleged that Haji Yunus took charge of the violence, which resulted in worsening of violence against the Hindus. “A Muslim’s showroom was cleared ahead of the riots and some men came and burnt it to frame us. They climbed atop the nearby mosque & desecrated the school,” he added.

— Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 29, 2020

Another victim also blamed AAP leader Haji Yunus for the riots in Delhi. According to him, Haji Yunus said that the killing of Hindu children was a common act. “Ye toh hota rehta hai” said AAP’s Haji Yunus and Sher Mohammad to Hindus in Brijpuri area when they started questioning the killings of children. Many were injured by stone pelters that came from a Muslim neighbourhood across a drain, said another victim.

— Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 29, 2020

A victim said that the Hindus are forced to send the daughters and women of the families to the relative’s house for safety. Blaming AAP leader Haji Mohd Yunus for violence, a lady accused him of sending these rioters after them. “Cheen ke lenge aazaadi! Modi Murdabad” slogans were raised, said the victims who shared the horrors of the Delhi riots.

— Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 28, 2020

A Brijpuri teacher described the horrors perpetuated by the violent mob in a school. Books set on fire, records and laptops stolen and stone-pelting are just some of the things the victims had to face from anti-Hindu rioting mob.

— Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 29, 2020

The parents of Rahul Singh who was shot dead by the Muslim mobs shared their grief with the media. The father of Singh said his son was killed by the mob of rioters who shot him right on his chest. What was Rahul’s fault? asked his father who is yet to come out of the shock of his son’s death.

— Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 29, 2020

A local from Bramhpuri said that the rioting mob opened fire at Hindus before proceeding to desecrate a temple.

— Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 28, 2020

The anti-CAA riots turned communal in Delhi resulting in severe violence on the streets of Delhi. The anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the streets of Delhi have resulted in deaths of around 40 persons and more than 220 people sustained injuries in the violence that started on Sunday.

The injured include around 70 persons from the security forces. 48 FIRs had been filed and 514 suspects had also been rounded up by the police. The cops have set up 2 SITs for investigating serious cases of offence that took place during the riots.