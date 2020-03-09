Monday, March 9, 2020
17 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, including 6 Ministers from Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp, reach Bengaluru: Report

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh has 120 MLAs – four over the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (image: NewsNation)
The Kamal Nath Government in Madhya Pradesh is suffering a grave crisis as 17 MLAs have staged a rebellion, ABP News has reported. The 17 rebels include 6 Ministers in the Congress cabinet who are believed to belong to the Jyotiraditya Scindia faction of the party. The rebels have been taken to Bengaluru, which lies in a BJP-ruled state.

Nagarjun Dwarkanath of India Today has said on social media that the personal assistant of Jyotiraditya Scindia has also landed in Bengaluru.

The six Madhya Pradesh ministers who have rebelled are Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Rajput, Prabhuram Choudhary, Imarti Devi, and Mahendra Sisodiya. Apart from the Ministers, the others who have reportedly rebelled are Rajvardhan Singh, OPS Bhadoriya, Giriraj Dandotiya, Bijendra Yadav, Jaspal Jajji, Ranvir Jatav, Kamlesh Jatav, Raksha Sironiya, Munna Lal Goyal, Suresh Dhakad, Rghuraj Kasana and Hardeep Singh Dang. Among them, Dang has even submitted his resignation.

Another MLA, Bisahu Lal Singh, reached Bhopal from Bengaluru yesterday. However, according to the report, BJP sources have said that Singh is still with them and he has gone to Bhopal only after assuring them that he will stand with the BJP when necessary. It is believed that on the first day of the new Assembly session itself, which begins on the 16th of March, the BJP will introduce a no-confidence motion which the party will hope to pass with assistance from the rebels within the Congress party.

The Kamal Nath government has 120 MLAs – four over the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. Of them, 114 are from the Congress, two from the BSP, one from the Samajwadi Party and four independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs and two seats are currently vacant.

