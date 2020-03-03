Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Sikh student forced to remove turban at security check during exam in Dhar District

When the student was asked to remove his turban during checking, he refused. He then informed the centre-in-charge who asked him to comply with the teacher's instructions.

Sikh student forced to remove turban at exam centre in Congress-ruled MP
Representative Image (Photo Credits: India Today)
A Sikh student studying in Class XII was forced to remove the sacred turban during security frisking on Monday by a woman teacher, prior to writing an exam at a centre in Government Girls School in Dhamnod, in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The exam centre is roughly 55km from the district headquarters.

When the student was asked to remove his turban during checking, he refused. He then informed the centre-in-charge who asked him to comply with the teacher’s instructions. The turban was removed and the Sikh student was allowed to write his exam only after it was checked.

Brajesh Pandey, State Tribal Welfare Development’s deputy commissioner, said, “After getting information, the teacher in question has been removed from the examination duty. We are further investigating the matter,”

The State Government has now launched a probe into the incident. The accused teacher has also been removed from the exam duty.

