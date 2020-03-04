Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh said, "the government has decided to proffer one rank promotion to the 14 policemen for showing historic valor."

OpIndia Staff
Ajmal Kasab(Source: India Today)
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared one-rank promotion for the fourteen police officers for their courageous act of capturing Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks.

Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh made the announcement while speaking outside the State legislature. He said, “Tukaram Omble, who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks, and 14 other policemen had captured (terrorist) Ajmal Kasab alive. The government has decided to proffer one rank promotion to the 14 policemen for showing historic valor.”

The 26/11 attack was one of the most horrific terror attacks in India’s history, which was carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists who claimed the lives of 166 people including 18 security personnel and 300 injured, apart from that damaging property worth crores.

Ajmal Kasab, who was the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hanged four years later. It is notable that Ajmal Kasab and other militants with him were carrying Identity cards with Hindu names and wore sacred threads. Certain appaling revelations were made by a book of Former top cop of Mumbai Rakesh Maria that all ten terrorists were made to seem like they were disgruntled Hindus who were against India because of ‘atrocities’ against Muslims. All ten terrorists were given saffron or red thread to be tied around their wrist. Identity cards with Hindu names with Indian addresses were placed in their pockets as the ISI and Lashkar wanted all the ten terrorists to die in the attack. Catching Kasab alive was the biggest breakthrough for Mumbai Police. Had he not been caught alive, the whole world would have been led to believe that this was a Hindu terror attack.

