Tuesday, March 3, 2020
MEA summons Iranian Ambassador in Delhi Ali Chegeni after Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s remarks on Delhi riots

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan too indulged in disseminating misinformation on Twitter. He issued warning "radicalization…of Indian Muslims", which according to him will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif(Source: Al Jazeera)
A day after Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemned the violence in Delhi, calling it a “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims” and exhorting authorities to not less “senseless thuggery” prevail, the Ministry of External Affairs has summoned the Iranian Ambassador in Delhi Ali Chegeni over the remarks made by the minister.

“Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. The path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” Zarif said on Twitter on Monday night.

Earlier last week Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey too had raised concerns over the “organised violence against Muslims”. About the Delhi riots, Turkey’s President Erdogan last week claimed that “massacres” of Muslims were widespread in India. India had then asked Turkey to desist from commenting on the internal affairs of the country and also warned Ankara against promoting cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan too indulged in disseminating misinformation on Twitter. He issued warning “radicalization…of Indian Muslims”, which according to him will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also.

Indonesia too had expressed their concerns over the Delhi riots to the Indian ambassador in Jakarta. This came after the Indonesian Religious Affairs Ministry condemned the “violence against Muslims”.

However, it is noteworthy to mention that the violence that was witnessed in Delhi last week saw murderous Muslim mob running amok and targeting Hindu residents. Delhi was in the grips of unprecedented violence last week which resulted in the deaths of 46 people and rendered 200 injured.

Demonstrators protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ran riot as they targeted unsuspecting people in the northeast Delhi. Muslim mobs, especially in northeast Delhi, went on a rampage against the Hindus and attacked their shops, religious places of worship.

AAP corporator Tahir Hussain was accused by the eyewitnesses of enabling a murderous Muslim mob to unleash violence against the Hindu residents. Hussain’s building was used as a shelter by the Muslim mob who dragged a young IB officer Ankit Sharma inside the building and whose body was later found abandoned in a ditch in Chand Bagh. The enraged mob also pelted stones and petrol bombs and vandalised a Shiva temple in the opposite lane.

