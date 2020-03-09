On Sunday evening, a collision between two motorcycles near the Lisadi Gate area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh reportedly led to violence between two communities. 12 people were injured in the clash during which bricks were hurled at each other.

Those injured in the confrontation were rushed to the hospital. The cops intervened to diffuse the vulnerable situation. As per reports, both the communities lodged complaints at the Lisari Gate Police Station.

SHO Prashant Kapil told The Indian Express that both the factions have lodged complaints and FIRs were filed. He also reportedly said that Police will take action against the two groups. However, speaking to OpIndia, he refuted all claims of “communal flareup.” During the phone conversation, he said, “It was small altercation… It was nothing like a ‘clash’. The matter was solved then and there.”