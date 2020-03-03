PM Modi urges everyone to not to panic, lists out the measures for prevention of deadly virus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to urge the people of the country not to panic following the detection of two fresh cases of Coronavirus yesterday.

In a series of tweets, he wrote that he had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. PM Modi informed that different ministries and states are working together, from screening people in India to providing prompt medical attention.

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

PM Modi also listed out measures to ensure self-protection and avoid infection through the deadly virus.

PM Modi outlined certain basic measures that need to be taken to stop the virus to spread. These can be protective measures listed out to avoid CoVid-19:

1. One can avoid the infection from the novel coronavirus by frequently and thoroughly cleaning the hands with an alcohol-based hand wash or soap and water, that kills infection that may be present on the hands.

2. Maintain social distancing i.e, maintain a distance of 2-3 feet between yourself and anyone who is sneezing and coughing.

3. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth.

4. Practice respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

5. Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance.

6. Stay informed and follow the advice given by your health care provider.

The following measures can ensure self-protection from the novel coronavirus and many deadly viruses as well.