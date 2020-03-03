Putting to rest the speculations of leaving all social media platforms, PM Modi today announced that on Sunday, i.e on Women’s Day, he would lend his social media accounts to women whose work and life have been an inspiration to many.

This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

PM Modi took to Twitter to declare about the first of its initiative aimed at empowering women and providing them with an opportunity to use his social media accounts to describe their inspiring stories to the world.

Soliciting inspiring stories of women, PM Modi tweeted, “This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs.”

Earlier yesterday, PM Modi had an overwhelming number of his followers in a disarray after he posted a cryptic tweet asserting that he is contemplating of leaving social media platforms. Many users who considered social media as a platform to connect with the country’s Prime Minister were distraught at the prospect of PM Modi shunning the social media platforms.

However, PM Modi has allayed their anxieties and tweeted that he intends to empower women by providing access to them for narrating their inspirational stories to the world.