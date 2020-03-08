Sunday, March 8, 2020
PM Modi signs off from social media after wishing on the occasion of Women’s Day, seven women achievers take over

On Tuesday (March 3), in a move that left everyone surprised, Prime Minister Modi had announced that he was contemplating quitting social media on Sunday.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi clears air about his cryptic message of leaving social media
PM Modi(Source: News 18)
On the occasion International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation and signed off from Twitter, handing over his social media accounts to seven women achievers to celebrate the special day.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, PM Modi has handed it over to seven women achievers of the country who will share their life journeys through his accounts through the day. However, PM Modi did not disclose the names of the seven women achiever who would handle his social media account.

“Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.  As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” tweeted PM Modi.

On Tuesday (March 3), in a move that left everyone surprised, Prime Minister Modi had announced that he was contemplating quitting social media on Sunday. The cryptic tweet sent people wondering what exactly could be the reason. Next day, PM Modi announced that he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to inspiring women to mark International Women’s Day.

“This Women’s Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions,” he had tweeted.

The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office has 32 million followers.

In September 2019, PM Modi was the third-most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama. The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million follower’s mark on Twitter.

Later in the day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Nari Shakti awardees to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday. The interaction will take place after President Ram Nath Kovind gives away the Nari Shakti awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday morning.

The Nari Shakti awards are given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalised women. Modi had on Tuesday said he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to women who inspire.

