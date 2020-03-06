Neighbourhood in the northeast part of Delhi was racked with anti-Hindu riots as violent Muslim mob went on a rampage against the Hindus in the last week February. Many innocent people fell victim to the Muslim onslaught who were killed only because they did not profess the same faith as their assailants. One of those victims was Naresh Saini. Brought in a badly battered state at the GTB hospital, Saini put up a courageous fight with his injuries for several excruciating days in the ICU ward of the hospital before giving in to his injuries on March 4.

Naresh Saini, who lived on street number 1 of Brahmapuri area, was caught amidst the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi when he came out of his home to lend himself in safeguarding the nearby Hindu temple which had just come under attack from the ferocious Muslim mob. Naresh, along with other conscientious Hindus living on the same street came out at around 4:30 in the morning when they came to know that a legion of rabid Muslims has swarmed the region with the ulterior motive of taking down the nearby Hindu temple.

According to Naresh’s family, when he sprinted from their residence towards the temple, a mob of 400-500 frenzied people approached from ahead and shot a bullet at Naresh, grievously injuring him. Naresh was so severely injured from the bullet that he remained in an unconscious state until his death. He was also taken to GTB Hospital, where he was admitted in the ICU before he breathed his last on March 4, 2020.

The family of Naresh says that their son was unarmed at the time when the riotous mob attacked him. They added that Naresh had gone out to defend the Hindu temple from being vandalised by the mobsters but they had no inkling that the mob would wreak havoc on the family.

The anti-Hindu riots in Delhi have taken a huge toll, especially on beleaguered Hindus, who found themselves surrounded by murderous mobs baying for their blood and attacking their places of worship. In addition to Naresh’s heartrending tale of sacrifice, there are other agonising stories as well where innocent Hindus were killed by the bloodthirsty mob. In Gokulpuri, Nitin, just 15 years old, was brutally hacked to death. Another Hindu, Alok Tiwari, who had just gone out of his house for a leisurely stroll, was mortally wounded by the mob and abandoned to die. Another victim, Dilbar Singh Negi, suffered the most horrifying fate. On the 24th of February, when the violence erupted in Delhi, the same evening, a 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi was set ablaze by a mob of rioters after having his limbs severed by a sword.