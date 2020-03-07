NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain invents a ‘landlord’ to target to Kapil Mishra, Sanjay Gupta turns out to be an imposter: Here are the details

On Friday, left-wing fake news factory NDTV and it’s propagandist-in-chief Sreenivasan Jain published a video to peddle another lie to target and falsely implicate BJP leader Kapil Mishra for the anti-Hindu riots.

In the video, NDTV had spoken to one man named Sanjay Gupta, to whom the NDTV claimed as Mishra’s landlord. Gupta had blamed Kapil Mishra for the anti-Hindu riots by stating that violence in Delhi only started after Kapil Mishra made the speech on the eve of the riots.

However, the false propaganda by NDTV to implicate Kapil Mishra has turned out to be another blatant case of fake news. Sanjay Gupta, who was referred to by Sreenivasan Jain as Mishra’s landlord has turned out to be an imposter. In a hurry to implicate Kapil Mishra, NDTV had created a bogus ‘landlord’.

According to NDTV’s own confession, Sanjay Gupta who acted as Mishra’s landlord has now been identified as a ‘broker’ and a witness in Mishra’s land dealings. It has been declared that Gupta was not the landlord as claimed by NDTV.

Clarification: Sanjay Gupta gave NDTV the impression he was Kapil Mishra’s landlord. On crosschecking, it appears that he’s not the landlord, but acted as a broker/witness for Mr Mishra in at least 2 property dealings. Here are screenshots of his signature, alongside Mr Mishra’s. pic.twitter.com/rjQ9ZmcTJo — NDTV (@ndtv) March 7, 2020

In the below image, posted by NDTV with a clarification, it can be clearly seen that the stamp paper concerning property dealing of Kapil Mishra has the signature of Sanjay Gupta as a ‘witness’ and not as a ‘property owner’ or a ‘landlord’. The property documents indicate that Gupta was a witness to dealing that had occurred in 2015, at a time when Mishra was still a member of Aam Aadmi Party.

In fact, in Indian legal procedures, a lessor/landlord or lessee/tenant cannot be a part of the witness to the events during such property dealings. Only a third party can bear witness to such dealings. Hence, it can be clearly stated that Sanjay Gupta was never a ‘landlord’ to Kapil Mishra as stated by NDTV in its earlier report.

Earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had himself reiterated that Sanjay Gupta was not his landlord after NDTV had run fake news to target the BJP leader in an effort to pin the blame of Hindus for the anti-Hindu riots to further their usual antics of whitewashing the crimes committed by Muslim mobs in the national capital.

Dear @ndtv – STOP showing fake news against me NDTV picked a random guy from road and showing him as my landlord This guy is not my landlord. It’s a fake news. शाहरुख को अनुराग बताने वाले Fake News Channel का एक और सफेद झूठ https://t.co/T3mlpS5fna — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) March 7, 2020

Kapil Mishra had categorically stated that Sanjay Gupta is not his landlord. Speaking to OpIndia, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that Sanjay Gupta was never been his landlord ever. He had claimed that NDTV picked up some random person from the streets and claimed that he was Mishra’s landlord.

In fact, OpIndia had reported that during the video too, Sanjay Gupta seems to have not claimed that he was the ‘landlord’ of Mishra. The manner in which Gupta is speaking seems to suggest that he might have been a property broker and not a landlord.

However, NDTV’s anchor Sreenivasan Jain – known for its hatred towards the BJP, published the fake news without even due diligence to facts. With evidence suggesting that Gupta was not a landlord but an imposter, the false propaganda of the left-wing rag NDTV has once again exposed.

There has been a concerted campaign across “liberal-secular” media to create a dangerous narrative out of the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. Earlier too, the NDTV – which is at the forefront of peddling false propaganda to absolve the actual perpetrators of Delhi terror, was caught for changing the identity of the rioters who had unleashed violence on the streets of Delhi.

On February 26, Ravish Kumar in his show falsely identified Mohammad Shahrukh, the shooter who had shot 8 bullets in the air during the anti-Hindu riots, as a Hindu named ‘Anurag Mishra’. By indulging in false propaganda, Ravish Kumar had claimed that police had said the shooter’s name was Shahrukh but if someone had seen on social media, the shooter was called Anurag Mishra, Ravish had said.

The absolving of crimes by NDTV’s Ravish Kumar, especially crimes in which Muslims are perpetrators was not surprising anyway but Ravish Kumar went a step ahead to claim that shooter was a Hindu “Anurag Mishra”.

The left-wing channel NDTV was also caught for whitewashing crimes committed by Muslims by cropping images of mosques which had strategically stored stones to attack Hindus during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. NDTV had resorted to cropping images of the mosque to mislead the people on the real nature of the anti-Hindu riots and tried to hide the images where it can be clearly seen that the local mosques had stored stones to attack the Hindus during the communal riots.