Saturday, March 7, 2020
Home Media NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain invents a 'landlord' to target to Kapil Mishra, Sanjay Gupta turns out to be an imposter: Here are the details
MediaNews ReportsPolitics

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain invents a ‘landlord’ to target to Kapil Mishra, Sanjay Gupta turns out to be an imposter: Here are the details

OpIndia had reported that during the video too, Sanjay Gupta seems to have not claimed that he was the 'landlord' of Mishra. The manner in which Gupta is speaking seems to suggest that he might have been a property broker and not a landlord.

OpIndia Staff
NDTV Sreenivasan Jain invents a 'landlord' to target to Kapil Mishra, Sanjay Gupta turns out to be an imposter: Here are the details
Engagements170

On Friday, left-wing fake news factory NDTV and it’s propagandist-in-chief Sreenivasan Jain published a video to peddle another lie to target and falsely implicate BJP leader Kapil Mishra for the anti-Hindu riots.

In the video, NDTV had spoken to one man named Sanjay Gupta, to whom the NDTV claimed as Mishra’s landlord. Gupta had blamed Kapil Mishra for the anti-Hindu riots by stating that violence in Delhi only started after Kapil Mishra made the speech on the eve of the riots.

However, the false propaganda by NDTV to implicate Kapil Mishra has turned out to be another blatant case of fake news. Sanjay Gupta, who was referred to by Sreenivasan Jain as Mishra’s landlord has turned out to be an imposter. In a hurry to implicate Kapil Mishra, NDTV had created a bogus ‘landlord’.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to NDTV’s own confession, Sanjay Gupta who acted as Mishra’s landlord has now been identified as a ‘broker’ and a witness in Mishra’s land dealings. It has been declared that Gupta was not the landlord as claimed by NDTV.

In the below image, posted by NDTV with a clarification, it can be clearly seen that the stamp paper concerning property dealing of Kapil Mishra has the signature of Sanjay Gupta as a ‘witness’ and not as a ‘property owner’ or a ‘landlord’. The property documents indicate that Gupta was a witness to dealing that had occurred in 2015, at a time when Mishra was still a member of Aam Aadmi Party.

In fact, in Indian legal procedures, a lessor/landlord or lessee/tenant cannot be a part of the witness to the events during such property dealings. Only a third party can bear witness to such dealings. Hence, it can be clearly stated that Sanjay Gupta was never a ‘landlord’ to Kapil Mishra as stated by NDTV in its earlier report.

NDTV clarification post showing Sanjay Gupta as a witness and not as a landlord

Earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had himself reiterated that Sanjay Gupta was not his landlord after NDTV had run fake news to target the BJP leader in an effort to pin the blame of Hindus for the anti-Hindu riots to further their usual antics of whitewashing the crimes committed by Muslim mobs in the national capital.

Kapil Mishra had categorically stated that Sanjay Gupta is not his landlord. Speaking to OpIndia, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that Sanjay Gupta was never been his landlord ever. He had claimed that NDTV picked up some random person from the streets and claimed that he was Mishra’s landlord.

In fact, OpIndia had reported that during the video too, Sanjay Gupta seems to have not claimed that he was the ‘landlord’ of Mishra. The manner in which Gupta is speaking seems to suggest that he might have been a property broker and not a landlord.

However, NDTV’s anchor Sreenivasan Jain – known for its hatred towards the BJP, published the fake news without even due diligence to facts. With evidence suggesting that Gupta was not a landlord but an imposter, the false propaganda of the left-wing rag NDTV has once again exposed.

Read: He has never been my landlord: NDTV tries another stunt to implicate Kapil Mishra in the Delhi riots, gets called out

There has been a concerted campaign across “liberal-secular” media to create a dangerous narrative out of the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. Earlier too, the NDTV – which is at the forefront of peddling false propaganda to absolve the actual perpetrators of Delhi terror, was caught for changing the identity of the rioters who had unleashed violence on the streets of Delhi.

On February 26, Ravish Kumar in his show falsely identified Mohammad Shahrukh, the shooter who had shot 8 bullets in the air during the anti-Hindu riots, as a Hindu named ‘Anurag Mishra’. By indulging in false propaganda, Ravish Kumar had claimed that police had said the shooter’s name was Shahrukh but if someone had seen on social media, the shooter was called Anurag Mishra, Ravish had said.

The absolving of crimes by NDTV’s Ravish Kumar, especially crimes in which Muslims are perpetrators was not surprising anyway but Ravish Kumar went a step ahead to claim that shooter was a Hindu “Anurag Mishra”.

The left-wing channel NDTV was also caught for whitewashing crimes committed by Muslims by cropping images of mosques which had strategically stored stones to attack Hindus during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. NDTV had resorted to cropping images of the mosque to mislead the people on the real nature of the anti-Hindu riots and tried to hide the images where it can be clearly seen that the local mosques had stored stones to attack the Hindus during the communal riots.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob
The anti-India protestors at Shaheen Bagh squatting illegally at public roads for three months, seem to be losing steam
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -

Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Hoardings were put up in Lucknow with details of the CAA riots accused

Yogiraj: UP govt puts up hoardings identifying violent rioters by name, photograph and address, asks to pay up penalty within a month

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -

Tulsi Gabbard finally calls out rampant Hinduphobia in the USA: Here are 10 incidents that prove her right

OpIndia Staff -

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar

‘Eminent journalist’ Ravish Kumar trolls fellow ‘eminent journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, calls him a shopkeeper

OpIndia Staff -
aala hazrat haj house isolation centre

Yogi government to turn Aala Hajrat Haj House in Ghaziabad into a 500 bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain gives exclusive statement to The Wire, claims innocence, peddles victimhood over his religion

The Wire huddles up to defend Ankit Sharma’s murder accused Tahir Hussain, provides platform for him to claim innocence

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,711FansLike
247,863FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com