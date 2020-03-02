Monday, March 2, 2020
Crime

Hanging Vinay Sharma will be ‘Brahma Hatya’: Families of Nirbhaya’s rapists and murderers come up with bizarre plea for President Kovind

The executioner Pawan Jallad has reached the Jail premises on Sunday evening and examined the hanging house. The Supreme Court today junked the curative petition filed by one of the accused Pawan Gupta.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi court issues another death warrant, Nirbhaya rapists to be hanged on March 3, at 6 am
Convicts in Nirbhaya case(Source: zeenews)
The families of the Nirbhaya rape case convicts have gathered outside the Patiala House Court in Delhi pleading for the rapists and murderers not to be hanged. The convicted rapists are slated to be hanged on the 3rd of March. The members of the family have gathered with controversial placards in their hands.

One of the placards claims that the Nirbhaya case has gained traction because of a conspiracy hatched by ‘Deshdrohi’ Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi. Another placard tells Ramnath Kovind, the President of India, that he will incur the sin of ‘Brahma Hatya’ if ‘Brahmin’ Vinay Sharma is hanged to death. This particular placard was raised by one Mukesh Jain, the chief of one ‘Dara Sena’. It is notable here that the president of India, who is being scared with ‘Brahma Hatya’ is a Dalit.

Source: @nalinisharma_ of Republic

Dara Sena had fielded controversial Guru and Big Boss participant Swami Om in the Lok Sabha Elections and had promised to field five candidates against Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Elections. A couple of the women were holding placards that said, “Who will marry me after my brother has been hanged to death?” Both placards said that these words by Pavan Gupta’s sister. Yet another placard requested the President to have mercy on their sons.

Source: @nalinisharma_ of Republic

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Tihar Jail in Delhi for the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, scheduled to happen at 0600 on March 3, 2020. The executioner Pawan Jallad has reached the Jail premises on Sunday evening and examined the hanging house. The Supreme Court today junked the curative petition filed by one of the accused Pawan Gupta. Gupta was the only one amongst the four convicts in the case who was yet to exhaust all his legal remedies. As of the latest reports, the president of India has rejected the mercy plea by Pawan Gupta.

