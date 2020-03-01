Monday, March 2, 2020
Pakistani-Canadian ‘Secular Jihadist’ wants those infected with coronavirus to attend President Trump’s rallies

The idea of spreading coronavirus among political opponent seems to have gained momentum among Islamists and leftists

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani-Canadian writer Ali A Rizvi
Apart from exporting terror, the parody country of Pakistan has produced one of the most deranged individuals in the world. The sheer contempt for humanity from the people associated with the terror-state was once again displayed when Pakistani based self-proclaimed ‘writer’ Ali A Rizvi urged people affected with deadly coronavirus to attend rallies of US President Donald Trump and spread the contagious disease so that more people are affected by the disease.

In a hate-filled tweet, Ali A Rizvi on Friday directed the victims of the coronavirus to attend President Trump’s rally so that they could spread the disease in the crowd, mostly Trump supporters. Rizvi listed four to-dos for the coronavirus victims and asked them to take some measures while urging them to attend Trump rallies in their area.

However, Rizvi asked to read his instruction in a reverse order, which meant that he wanted people to go to the rally first to spread the disease and then take precautionary measures. In a way, he wanted Trump’s supporters to get killed due to the contagious disease which has already taken the lives of thousands of people across the world.

This is not the first time that Rizvi is craving for someone’s death through coronavirus. Just a few days back, responding to a post tweeted by former US Attorney Preet Bharara, Rizvi said he would attend Trump’s rally if he had carried coronavirus.

The idea of spreading coronavirus among political opponent seems to have gained momentum among Islamists and leftists. A man named Nishant Tathe from Pune was caught posting a message on WhatsApp saying, ‘If I catch Corona, I promise you I will attend every Modi-Shah rally there will ever be”. He ended the messages with the footnote ‘no more Bhakts”.

The coronavirus outbreak is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that has spread to multiple regions of the world. More than 50 countries have now reported cases, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has upgraded the global risk of the outbreak to “very high” its top level of risk assessment.

Globally, there are an estimated 85,000 cases, and there have been 2,900 deaths. The virus has been detected in 58 countries, although the WHO has expressed hope that there was still a chance of containing it if its chain of transmission is broken.

