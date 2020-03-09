Monday, March 9, 2020
Court sends PFI member to judicial custody after he was arrested for false propaganda during Anti-CAA protests

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) report had indicated a massive PFI hand in inciting violence by Muslim mobs all across Uttar Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammed Danish (left), Delhi Police logo (right)
The Patiala House Court of Delhi has sent Mohammed Danish, a member of the radical Islamist Popular Front of India (PFI), to four days in judicial custody. The 33-year-old and a resident of Trilokpuri area was apprehended by Delhi Police Special Cell for spreading false propaganda during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On February 2, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 10 of members of PFI. Four of them were arrested from Muzaffarnagar in the state, while the others were held from different parts of Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested for anti-CAA riots that broke out on the 20th of December 2018.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) report had indicated a massive PFI hand in inciting violence by Muslim mobs all across Uttar Pradesh. It had also revealed several transactions to 73 bank accounts worth Rs 120 crores. During this investigation, huge amounts were also transferred from PFI to Congress leader Kapil Sibal and lawyer Indira Jaising. Kapil Sibal had later threatened to sue the media if this link was brought up.

In January this year, Kanpur police had nabbed 5 members of PFI who were planning to disrupt chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Kanpur by protesting against the CAA. The police had asserted that all 5 arrested were absconding since the December 20 violence and were charged under various sections of the IPC for instigating violence, rioting and attempt to murder.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday also arrested the state head of PFI, Waseem in December 2019 and his two aides, namely, Nadeem and Ashfaq for allegedly masterminding the violence during the anti-CAA protests held in Lucknow.

