YES Bank moratorium sparks war of words between PhonePe and PayTM

In a hilarious tweet, Paytm invited PhonePe to work on its bank platform to restore its services and added that Paytm can “seamlessly scale manifold” to handle the latter’s business. PhonePe rebuked the former saying that they would have contacted them if their UPI platform was “so seamless.”

Dear @PaytmBank

Inviting you to consider that if your #UPI platform was so ‘seamlessly scalable’, we’d have called you ourselves. No point getting back up faster, if we have to desert our long term partners when they’re down. Form is temporary, class is permanent. — PhonePe (@PhonePe_) March 6, 2020

The Twitter confrontation happened after PhonePe was forced to temporarily suspended its services, following the moratorium imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on YES Bank. The popup reads, “We are going through an unscheduled maintenance activity. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

While the PhonePe Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sameer Nigam, has assured the Digital payments service will be live in a few hours, the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) thanks users for the patience and added that the company was disbursing merchant settlements.

As a first step to recovery started disbursal of @PhonePe_ merchant settlements. Next step is to enable services for our users. Thank you for your continued patience https://t.co/3CYxq0Btb2 — Rahul Chari (@rahulchari9) March 6, 2020

The regulator has imposed a cap of ₹50,000 on withdrawals from accounts in the Yes Bank for a month. In case of medical expenses, higher education or marriage or other ceremonies in the family, or in any unavoidable emergencies, the limit will be extended to ₹5,00,000.

The YES Bank was the acquiring bank of PhonePe.The bank has been prohibited from granting or renewing any lean or advance, making any investment, incur any liability after March 5. The bank can make payment for regular expenses like salaries, rents, taxes, printing and stationery, premium payment etc, but will need RBI approval for any other expenses.

RBI has also suspended the Board of Directors of Yes Bank Ltd. for a period of 30 days “owing to a serious deterioration in the financial position of the Bank”. Prashant Kumar, ex-DMD and CFO of State Bank of India, has been appointed as the administrator of the bank.