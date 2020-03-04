BJP parliamentarian Ramesh Bidhuri asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to get tested for coronavirus after his recent visit to Italy, where the contagion is reported to have hit alarming levels in the last few days.

#WATCH BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Northeast Delhi: Before going there, I want to ask, you have come from Italy just six days back, have you taken screening test at the airport? Did you take precautions or you want to spread it (Coronavirus)? pic.twitter.com/fasiOkvFJH — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri raised concerns over the Gandhi scion’s visit to riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi, asking him if he had got his screening done after his recent visit to Italy. “Before going there, I want to ask, you have come from Italy just six days back, have you taken the screening test at the airport? Did you take precautions or you want to spread it (Coronavirus)?” Bidhuri asked.

In the face of dangers posed by the rapid outbreak of coronavirus, Bidhuri’s concerns for Rahul Gandhi appears legitimate, considering Gandhi’s recent return from Italy, a country which has witnessed a sudden spurt in the number of coronavirus cases registered. The Wayanad MP, who recently returned from an undisclosed location in Italy, runs the risk of carrying the coronavirus as the pathogen has indiscriminately affected people across the world regardless of their VIP status.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Italy has now become the worst-affected country outside Asia. According to news reports, death toll in Italy has spiked to 79 on Tuesday, up from an official total of 52 on Monday. The Italian government sources claim there are 2,502 cases of the virus detected in the country.