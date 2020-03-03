Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Netizens mock NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar after Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh is arrested

NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar took misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level when he deviously attributed the shooter to be one Hindu named Anurag Mishra to assert that a Hindu had committed the crime.

NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist
Canards propped up by NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar about the identity of the February 24 shooter who fired at Delhi Police officials were conclusively debunked when the Delhi Crime Branch today arrested Mohammad Shahrukh from Uttar Pradesh. Soon after his arrest, netizens mocked Ravish who had cleverly tried to portray that the Delhi riots shooter might be one ‘Anurag Mishra’ and not Mohammad Shahrukh as has been told by the Police and widely reported.

BJP leader Sambit Patra took a swipe at “journalist” Ravish Kumar for masquerading Shahrukh as Anurag Mishra.

Another Twitter user Shefali Vaidya expressed her revulsion for NDTV describing it as “disgusting cocktail of lies, half-truths and pure anti-Hindu bigotry”. Vaidya argued that if NDTV had any shame, they would ask Ravish Kumar to apologise for defaming innocent Anurag Mishra.

Taking a dig at NDTV, one Twitter user asserted that the arrest of Shahrukh by the Crime Branch would have sent the tendentious news organisation into mourning as Ravish Kumar’s handwork of projecting the perpetrator as Anurag Mishra fell flat.

Another Twitter user made a sarcastic jibe at Ravish Kumar’s longstanding habit of pursuing duplicitous journalism. In a satirical tweet, Twitter user Pramila stated the conundrum faced by Kumar these days. “This is the biggest problem in recent times. I have been following duplicitous journalism for a long time now but what is the reason that I am getting caught in Modi rule? Are the days of such duplicitous journalism in which one can perpetuate his agenda by passing off Mohammad Shahrukh as Anurag Mishra long over? There is an atmosphere of fear,” the tweet read lampooning NDTV “journalist” Ravish Kumar.

Amidst the riots that erupted in northeast Delhi following over the last few days, one Islamist shooter Shahrukh was spotted brandishing his gun at the Police and pro-CAA crowd and firing shots. In the ensuing commotion then, Shahrukh was successful in evading the police arrest.

"Police ki haalat yeh hai ki abhi tak giraftar nahin hua hai. Police saaf kehti hai ki Shahrukh hai magar aap social media mein dekhiye Anurag Mishra bataya jaa raha hai. (Situation of Police is such that they have not yet arrested him. Police says his name is Shahrukh but if you see on social media, he is called Anurag Mishra)," he said.

Days after ‘journalist’ Ravish Kumar spread misinformation stating that the February 24 shooter who fired at Delhi Police personnel was not Mohammad Shahrukh but a Hindu man named ‘Anurag Mishra’, the victim of the Ravish’s fake campaign – Anurag Mishra started receiving a lot of threats online.

Mishra claimed that after his identity was revealed by the NDTV journalist, people mistook him for rioter Shahrukh and started abusing him. Mishra filed a police complaint with Varanasi police and sought protection from them as he feared the threats being directed at him and his family.

However, Kumar’s unscrupulous attempt to shield a Muslim perpetrator while besmirching Hindus by wrongly ascribing the crime to a Hindu was thoroughly defeated when the police caught hold of Mohammad Shahrukh who had opened 8 rounds of fire on Delhi Police on February 24 during the anti-Hindu riots in northeast Delhi.

