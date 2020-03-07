Saturday, March 7, 2020
Home News Reports 3 dead bodies recovered from different places in Shaheen Bagh, neighbourhood occupied by Islamists: Here are the details
CrimeNews Reports

3 dead bodies recovered from different places in Shaheen Bagh, neighbourhood occupied by Islamists: Here are the details

Shaheen Bagh where protesters squatted one of the busiest thoroughfares of Delhi is claimed by many as the epicentre of the recent wave of violence that swept the National Capital

OpIndia Staff
3 dead bodies recovered from 3 different places in Shaheen Bagh, investigations underway
Shaheen Bagh protests
Engagements970

The police have retrieved 3 dead bodies from 3 different places in Shaheen Bagh, the neighbourhood where demonstrations erupted and continued for over two months following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in both the houses of the Indian Parliament.

The dead bodies were recovered on Friday and sent for the postmortem. Investigations are underway in all three cases. Informing about the recovery of 3 dead bodies from Shaheen Bagh, District Deputy Commissioner of Police R.P. Meena said that prima facie there is no suspicious thing involved in the three cases.

Meena added that the first body was found floating on the banks of the river Yamuna at around 12.45 pm. The deceased’s age is around 35 years. After investigation, the body was identified as Ashok Madan Thapa, a resident of Ashok Nagar Delhi. The body has been sent for autopsy.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It has also come to notice that a missing person report of Madan Thapa was lodged at Hari Nagar police station on 3 February 2020. The dead body of Madan Thapa bore no signs of injuries.

The second body was found at around 3:30 pm from the F block near the drain behind Mother Dairy at Shaheen Bagh area. The age of the deceased is about 40 years. The body was not identified until late Friday. The body has been kept safe in the postmortem house for identification and then postmortem.

The third body was also found along the railway line in the same area. The Railway police have launched an investigation into this third body.

Since December 15, 2019, Shaheen Bagh had become a hub of Islamic supremacists and rabid anti-CAA demonstrators who harboured hatred against those who did not conform to their worldview about the new citizenship law. These protesters gathered at Shaheen Bagh and blocked one of the arterial roads in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act, causing grave inconvenience to the daily commuters. The protest site was accused of being an independent enclave where participation of people was regulated based on their political inclinations and past predispositions. It also witnessed anti-India and pro-Azaadi slogans being chanted by the demonstrators.

Recently, fanatical anti-CAA protesters presided over grisly anti-Hindu riots in the National Capital where Hindus, their settlements and their religious places were subjected to violent attacks by the murderous mob. In Gokulpuri, Nitin, just 15 years old, was brutally hacked to death. Another Hindu, Alok Tiwari, who had just gone out of his house for a leisurely stroll, was mortally wounded by the mob and abandoned to die. Another victim, Dilbar Singh Negi, suffered the most horrifying fate. On the 24th of February, when the violence erupted in Delhi, the same evening, a 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi was set ablaze by a mob of rioters after having his limbs severed by a sword. Another Hindu Naresh Saini, who volunteered at an ungodly hour to protect Hindu temple in his neighbourhood was shot at from a mob of 400-500 enraged youth.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob
The anti-India protestors at Shaheen Bagh squatting illegally at public roads for three months, seem to be losing steam
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -

Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Hoardings were put up in Lucknow with details of the CAA riots accused

Yogiraj: UP govt puts up hoardings identifying violent rioters by name, photograph and address, asks to pay up penalty within a month

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -

Tulsi Gabbard finally calls out rampant Hinduphobia in the USA: Here are 10 incidents that prove her right

OpIndia Staff -

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar

‘Eminent journalist’ Ravish Kumar trolls fellow ‘eminent journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, calls him a shopkeeper

OpIndia Staff -
aala hazrat haj house isolation centre

Yogi government to turn Aala Hajrat Haj House in Ghaziabad into a 500 bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain gives exclusive statement to The Wire, claims innocence, peddles victimhood over his religion

The Wire huddles up to defend Ankit Sharma’s murder accused Tahir Hussain, provides platform for him to claim innocence

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,711FansLike
247,863FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com