Saturday, March 7, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Tahir Hussain made more than 150 phone calls the day Islamists attacked Hindus from his house
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Tahir Hussain made more than 150 phone calls the day Islamists attacked Hindus from his house

It is being believed that the AAP leader had made calls to various people on the day of the riots. But out of those, there were around 19 people to whom, Tahir Hussain made a maximum number of calls.

OpIndia Staff
Tahir Hussain
Petrol bombs found on AAP leader Tahir Hussain's rooftop
Engagements170

The SIT investigating the Delhi-riots have been grilling suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain who has been arrested in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi. During the investigation, the Delhi police laid bare many shocking details.

It has been revealed that the murder accused AAP leader, Tahir Hussain had made more than 150 phone calls from both of his cell phones on February 24, the day Delhi anti-Hindu riots were instituted by the violent Islamists in the national capital.

It was on this day, the ferocious Muslim mob in Chand Bagh pelted stones and hurled petrol bombs in the locality at the behest of Tahir Hussain. His house was used to execute this well-coordinated and planned attack against the Hindu community. IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and three others were brutally dragged inside AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s building by a ferocious Muslim mob and later, his body was found abandoned in a garbage ditch in Chand Bagh.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The police are now searching for Tahir Hussain’s mobile phones which were used to make these phone calls. It is being believed that the AAP leader had made calls to various people on the day of the riots, February 24th. But out of those, there were around 19 people to whom, Tahir Hussain made a maximum number of calls. Now, these 19 people have also come under SIT’s scanner. Reportedly, those 19 people might be soon included in the inquiry.

Read: Delhi Riots: Tahir Hussain came to court to surrender covering his face with a mask, Delhi police were waiting for him in disguise

According to sources, Tahir Hussain’s mobile phones were operative until February 24 midnight, after which both of his cell phones were found to be continuously switched off.

The police officers believe that the video and audio from the mobile will prove to be important evidence for the police.

The Delhi police had said that the call data records of the murder accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain revealed that he was in riot-hit Mustafabad area from February 24-27, during which severe violence was unleashed against Hindus by Muslim mobs with alleged direct support from AAP corporator.

The Delhi Crime Branch on Friday revealed that suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was later hiding in Zakir Nagar area, which comes under Okhla Constituency of Amanatulla Khan.

Reportedly, Hussain went into hiding in the Zakir Nagar area for two days after he escaped from the riot-hit Mustafabad area on February 27. During his stay in Zakir Nagar, the suspended AAP councillor was using his alternative cell number.

Read: Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

Investigations have also revealed that Tahir was using his SUV car during the incident. This car is in his name. He had used the same car during the Delhi Assembly election campaign.

A Delhi court Friday sent suspended AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain, to 7-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast Delhi.

On Thursday, the suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who was absconding after being charged for the brutal murder of the IB sleuth Ankit Sharma was arrested by the Delhi Police.

Hussain had gone to Rouse Avenue court to surrender. However, the court dismissed his surrender plea and after that, he was arrested by police. The court had rejected his plea saying it was not within its jurisdiction.

The role of Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi has now been under scanner.

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst anti-Hindu riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The Muslim mob had thrown his body into a drain.

Read: CCTV footage shows Tahir Hussain moving with armed goons a day before Ankit Sharma’s murder: Report

The family of the deceased Ankit Sharma had accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain and his Muslim mob of dragging their son and brutally murdering him.

A day after Sharma’s family alleged his role in the riots and his murder, many crates of petrol bombs and stones have been found on the rooftop of the AAP leader.

Addition to that, in the anti-Hindu riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week, AAP leader Tahir Hussain has emerged as one of the main kingpins. Many videos have emerged which show hundreds of people throwing stones, petrol bombs from the roof of his building. Other videos show Tahir Hussain himself supervising the stone and petrol bomb pelting from his building, with a lathi in his hand.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob
The anti-India protestors at Shaheen Bagh squatting illegally at public roads for three months, seem to be losing steam
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -

Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Hoardings were put up in Lucknow with details of the CAA riots accused

Yogiraj: UP govt puts up hoardings identifying violent rioters by name, photograph and address, asks to pay up penalty within a month

OpIndia Staff -

Tulsi Gabbard finally calls out rampant Hinduphobia in the USA: Here are 10 incidents that prove her right

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar

‘Eminent journalist’ Ravish Kumar trolls fellow ‘eminent journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, calls him a shopkeeper

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain gives exclusive statement to The Wire, claims innocence, peddles victimhood over his religion

The Wire huddles up to defend Ankit Sharma’s murder accused Tahir Hussain, provides platform for him to claim innocence

OpIndia Staff -
aala hazrat haj house isolation centre

Yogi government to turn Aala Hajrat Haj House in Ghaziabad into a 500 bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,711FansLike
247,863FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com