The suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who was absconding after being charged for the brutal murder of the IB sleuth Ankit Sharma has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

As per reports, Hussain went to Rouse Avenue court to surrender. However, the court dismissed his surrender plea and ordered him to be arrested. The court said it was not within its jurisdiction. On Tuesday he had moved the court with an anticipatory bail in connection with the murder case. However, on Thursday, Delhi’s Karkardooma Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea while observing that no one had appeared from the accused side.

Before surrendering Tahir Hussain in an interview with India Today asserted that he was innocent and that he was not even in his house when the mob entered. He alleged that BJP’s Kapil Mishra had conspired against him.

Riot accused Tahir Hussain to surrender before Delhi court.

A day after Delhi police registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain for his involvement in the murder of IB employee Ankit Sharma and for instigating anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, the controversial AAP corporator had gone missing.

The Delhi police had filed a case against the AAP leader under Section 302(a) Murder, in the Dayalpur police station of Delhi.

On February 27, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party after he was named in a murder FIR.

The role of Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi has now been under scanner.

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst anti-Hindu riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The Muslim mob had thrown his body into a drain.

The family of the deceased Ankit Sharma had accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain and his Muslim mob of dragging their son and brutally murdering him.

A day after Sharma’s family alleged his role in the riots and his murder, many crates of petrol bombs and stones have been found on the rooftop of the AAP leader.

Addition to that, in the anti-Hindu riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week, AAP leader Tahir Hussain has emerged as one of the main kingpins. Videos have emerged which show hundreds of people throwing stones, petrol bombs from the roof of his building. Other videos show Tahir Hussain himself supervising the stone and petrol bomb pelting from his building, with a lathi in his hand.