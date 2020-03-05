In a dishonourable act towards the Speaker of the lower house, TMC MP Mahua Moitra was seen tearing up papers and throwing them aiming towards Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while creating ruckus during the ongoing budget session in Parliament. This was done while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was making a statement on Tuesday.

The video shows Mahua creating ruckus in the well of the house along with several other the opposition MPs. There, she starts picking up papers from the Lok Sabha secretariate employees seated at the centre of the house, crumbling it into a ball and throwing it towards the speaker at the Chair. The opposition was uncompromisingly demanding for a discussion on Delhi violence that the speaker eventually agreed to have after the Holi vacations. But opposition seemed to be imposing the discussion over the government resorting to utter turmoil and hooliganism including Mahua Moitra’s shoddy act of tearing and throwing paper towards the Speaker, disrespecting the Chair.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla called an all-party meeting. He requested leaders not to make any ruckus in the Parliament and let both the houses work. Notably, members from nine parties consisting of SP, BSP, CPM, TMC, RJD, CPI, INC, Shiv Sena, and NCP were part of the meeting.

The Opposition started raising slogans that led to the adjournment of the lower house thrice till 4:30 pm as the opposition still continued the ruckus.

Mahua Moitra had earlier filed a petition in the supreme court to challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act and asked the top court to hear the case urgently. However, the Supreme court denied accepting Moitra’s request for an urgent hearing in the case.