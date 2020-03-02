TMC MPs protest blindfolded over Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots, get roasted by netizens

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs today decided to protest against the anti-Hindu riots that took place in Delhi last week by standing blindfolded in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises.

Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/pN0AKDIp7Z — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

The irony of sporting a blindfold to protest against violence was not lost on netizens who roasted the MPs and pointed out the deafening silence West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief maintains on the political murders in the state, especially when TMC goons kill BJP workers.

When a TMC worker kils a BJP worker

Mamta Banerjee be like pic.twitter.com/7FyBwArhj6 — Crime master GoGo (@Himanshurajesh4) March 2, 2020

Many voiced similar sentiments.

‘Hum aise aankh aur muh band karte hai jab hamari Didi Hinduo ko maarti hai.’ — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) March 2, 2020

An alert Twitter user even spotted a TMC MP seeing through his blindfold which was wrapped over his glasses.

Another Twitter user had very keen observational skills.

🙄Ye kaisa protest hai….Tharki Tharoor banne ki kosish ho rahi hai.🤣 pic.twitter.com/iS6CVHUuOx — Indian Kim Jong Un (@ChowkidarKim) March 2, 2020

For reasons best known to the above MPs, one lady TMC MP can be seen holding her male colleague’s hand to put his fingers on his lips, perhaps to signify silence.

Clearly, netizens weren’t quite done with the trio.

West Bengal has become a hotbed for political violence. Since the time the Bharatiya Janata Party has made successful inroads into the state, TMC goons have resorted to uncontrolled hooliganism and unleashed severe atrocities on innocent BJP workers. Recently, seven houses of BJP supporters were set on fire injuring 20 activists allegedly by TMC goons following death of a TMC activist. Prior to that, pregnant wife of a BJP worker suffered miscarriage after she was kicked and assaulted by TMC goons.