India on Thursday once again lashed out at international bodies and foreign leaders for making ‘irresponsible’ comments on Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and the Communal riots in New Delhi.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet were one of them who tried to malign the country by justifying the Anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests and the aftermath violence in New Delhi.

Leaders of the countries such as Turkey, Iran, and Malaysia too criticized India on these issues even after India had described their past remarks on these matters as interference in the country’s internal matters.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar told a news briefing, “We have seen certain comments made on the recent incidents of violence in Delhi. At this stage, we would like to highlight that the situation is fast returning to normal. At this sensitive time, we would urge people not to make any irresponsible comments and not to be influenced by the selective and unsubstantiated narrative on the matter.

Kumar asserted that law enforcement agencies were on the ground to restore confidence and ensure that law and order are maintained. He said, “Senior officials have visited the place of violence, peace committees have been formed and other steps have been taken in this direction.”

On the remark of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who described the violence in the national capital as a “massacre”, Kumar said the comments “are factually inaccurate and are driven by his political agenda. We do not expect such irresponsible statements from a head of state.”

Despite being summoned by the External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday and a strong protest lodged over Javad Zarif’s criticism of the violence in New Delhi, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted on the issue on Thursday. Khamenei tweeted: “The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The government of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam.”