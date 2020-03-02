Monday, March 2, 2020
Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

Kapoor is son of veteran Bollywood actor Jitendra and brother of television soap opera queen Ekta Kapoor. All Tusshar Kapoor did this morning was express an opinion.

OpIndia Staff
Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor gets attacked for being a sane voice during anti-Hindu Delhi riots (image: cinestaan.com)
Actor Tusshar Kapoor today took to Twitter to caution against one-sided reportage of anti-Hindu riots in New Delhi in the international media.

Kapoor said he was appalled at the fake one-sided news reportage about India in the international publications. However, soon after his tweet, the ‘liberals’ attacked him for urging to everyone to be little cautious about spreading fake news and false narrative. Actor Sanjay Khan’s daughter Farah Khan Ali insinuated that people are dying due to ‘incitement’ by political parties.

She then accused BJP MP Anurag Thakur of instigating riots.

This despite the fact that petrol bombs, slings and other incriminating evidence was found on the roof of apartment owned by Aam Aadmi Party corporator Tahir Hussain. He has also been accused by the family members of IB official Ankit Sharma who was brutally murdered. Sharma’s body was found in a drain last week.

Farah Khan Ali is the same Bollywood popcorn who retweeted ex-Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor’s tweet referring to Kashmir as ‘India occupied Jammu-and-Kashmir’. Many may have never heard of her, but everyone knows Hrithik Roshan. Farah is Hrithik’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan’s sister. She is also the daughter of Sanjay Khan who played the role of Tipu Sultan in popular television series in the early 1990s.

However, the Islamists didn’t stop at that. Some even cast aspersions that Kapoor was urging everyone to have some restrain and not get carried away, like any normal person would, for a ‘national award’ or the ‘Padma Bhushan’. Or maybe because he just wants to contest some election some day.

Because normally, people have zero motivation to be rational. He was also immediately named a ‘junior propagandist’.

Do note that Kapoor is neither denying the violence nor is he giving names of any political party. All he is doing is urging people to have some restrain and not indulge in fake or one-sided news.

And he was attacked personally.

This attack on Kapoor comes a day after a journalist revealed how he was offered USD 1500 for a 1000 word article on Delhi riots and reporting the same on religious lines coinciding with US President Donald Trump’s visit. Recently, Wall Street Journal had misquoted murdered IB official Ankit Sharma’s brother. In its report WSJ claimed that the young IB officer was murdered by a mob of shouting “Jai Shri Ram”.

According to the WSJ article, it was the frenzied Hindu mob who were responsible for carrying out the ghastly murder of Ankit Sharma. However, Ankit’s family has been consistent in their statements that their boy was dragged by a Muslim mob that had come from Tahir Hussain’s house. Multiple eyewitnesses had corroborated that Sharma was dragged by an enraged Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP leader Mohammad Tahir Hussain and subsequently killed by them. Sharma, having stabbed hundreds of times with his intestines pulled out, was found dead and abandoned inside a ditch in Chand Bagh neighbourhood.

Clearly, Tusshar Kapoor’s fears are not unfounded.

