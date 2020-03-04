Wednesday, March 4, 2020
The cab driver was allegedly angry at "how Hindus are killing Muslims in India". The driver also grumbled on how "Hindus in India were destroying Mosques", as per the Facebook post

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image, via Twitter
A US-based psychiatrist and psychotherapist, Dr Sheenie Ambardar today took to Twitter to share a Facebook post by a Hindu living in America in which she pens down the harassment she reportedly faced by an Uber driver in America over the Delhi communal riots.

Though Dr Sheenie does not share the name of the victim, the post makes it evident that she was a Hindu. In her Facebook post, she writes that she was targeted by her Uber driver for her religious and ethnic identity.

The SS of Tweet by Dr Sheenie Ambardar

The lady in her Facebook post narrates that after her Uber driver confirmed that she was an Indian Hindu, he began ranting, making references to the Delhi anti-Hindu riot. He was miffed at “how Hindus are killing Muslims in India”. The driver also grumbled on how “Hindus in India were destroying Mosques”. The Hindu passenger narrates that she tried explaining to the driver that his idea of the Delhi riots was not true and that in the communal riots in Delhi, people of both communities were injured and killed.

The Uber driver, however, reportedly ‘kept getting angrier’ and despite the lady requesting him to stop all conversation, he kept on accusing her and the Hindus. At one point the Uber driver got so agitated that he stopped the cab and asked the lady and her sister to get off his cab.

Only after threatening him with the police, did he calmed down, affirms the lady in her post. Recollecting the scary incident which could have become worse, the Hindu lady said that this goes on to show how one-sided and false international reporting of Delhi riots had led to more Hinduphobia.

Delhi has been on the edge after so-called anti-CAA protests took the shape of full-blown anti-Hindu riots. Contrary to the claims made by the Indian and international mainstream media, Muslim mobs went on a rampage, amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’ and engaged in arson, stone-pelting and vandalism in the national capital.

Read: Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu owned school was brutalised

For the past few days, social media has been abuzz with heart-wrenching tales of Hindus who have been victimised by the mob, masquerading as Anti-CAA protestors. The proofs which have emerged over the days are not only a testimony to the brutality unleashed by the Islamists on Hindu’s in the national capital but also confirm that these attacks were not spontaneous but were pre-planned, well-crafted and discreetly organised onslaughts.

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Huffington Post spreads malicious report about GTB and LNJP hospitals discriminated against riot-victims

OpIndia Staff -
The medical officials of the GTB and LNJP hospitals have outrightly dismissed the allegations made by the Huffington Post in its report and called it as malicious.
Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -

NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist

Nupur J Sharma -

Goa Congress leader arrested for derogatory remarks against Hindu gods

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, 'never seen such mutilation in our life,' say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -

