The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to remove the controversial posters that had identified the anti-CAA rioters in the state by name, address and photographs. As per reports, the HC has directed the administration and police commissioner to file a compliance report by 16 March.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice also directed the District Magistrate and Police Commissioner submit compliance report with Registrar General of High Court by 16th March — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 9, 2020

As per reports, the bench headed by CJ stated that there is no law that allows the state to place banners displaying names and personal data of the accused from whom compensation is being charged. The HC bench comprised Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha.

The HC bench also stated, “why the personal data of these persons have been placed on banners though in the State there are lakhs of accused persons who are facing serious allegations pertaining to the commission of crimes whose personal details have not been subjected to publicity.”

The HC called the posters ‘unwarranted interference in the privacy of people”. The HC bench has ordered the district administration and the divisional commissioner of police to remove the hoardings by March 16.