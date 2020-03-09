Monday, March 9, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC orders removal of posters identifying rioters by 16 March

The HC bench has ordered the district administration and the divisional commissioner of police to remove the hoardings by March 16.

Allahabad HC orders removal of posters that had names, address and photograph of anti-CAA rioters
Hoardings were put up in Lucknow with details of the CAA riots accused. Image via Twitter
The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to remove the controversial posters that had identified the anti-CAA rioters in the state by name, address and photographs. As per reports, the HC has directed the administration and police commissioner to file a compliance report by 16 March.

As per reports, the bench headed by CJ stated that there is no law that allows the state to place banners displaying names and personal data of the accused from whom compensation is being charged. The HC bench comprised Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha.

The HC bench also stated, “why the personal data of these persons have been placed on banners though in the State there are lakhs of accused persons who are facing serious allegations pertaining to the commission of crimes whose personal details have not been subjected to publicity.”

The HC called the posters ‘unwarranted interference in the privacy of people”. The HC bench has ordered the district administration and the divisional commissioner of police to remove the hoardings by March 16.

