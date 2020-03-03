A woman in Aligarh has revealed that her husband used to forcibly send her to attend anti-CAA dharna.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying how her husband forced her to attend the anti-CAA rallies to the Uttar Pradesh Police. The Police are on a door-to-door campaign to warn and desist women protestors from participating in dharnas. The woman accused her husband of forcing her to attend an anti-CAA dharna in Shajamal area.

As per reports, the woman has now lodged a complaint with the police. Ranjeet Singh, ACM, Aligarh said that some people encourage these women to go and sit on the dharnas. The Police went on a door-to-door campaign and talked to people and urged them not to get influenced by others. The police also urged the women not to go and sit on dharnas.

Few days back, the anti-CAA women protestors had cleared the Jeevangarh protest site in Aligarh after police intervention.