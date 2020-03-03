Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Home News Reports "Husband forced me to attend anti-CAA dharna": Woman spills the beans on her husband in viral video
News Reports

“Husband forced me to attend anti-CAA dharna”: Woman spills the beans on her husband in viral video

As per reports, the woman has now lodged a complaint with the police.

OpIndia Staff
Aligarh woman says her husband forced her to attend anti-CAA rallies
Engagements188

A woman in Aligarh has revealed that her husband used to forcibly send her to attend anti-CAA dharna.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying how her husband forced her to attend the anti-CAA rallies to the Uttar Pradesh Police. The Police are on a door-to-door campaign to warn and desist women protestors from participating in dharnas. The woman accused her husband of forcing her to attend an anti-CAA dharna in Shajamal area.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As per reports, the woman has now lodged a complaint with the police. Ranjeet Singh, ACM, Aligarh said that some people encourage these women to go and sit on the dharnas. The Police went on a door-to-door campaign and talked to people and urged them not to get influenced by others. The police also urged the women not to go and sit on dharnas.

Few days back, the anti-CAA women protestors had cleared the Jeevangarh protest site in Aligarh after police intervention.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Watch: Delhi riots pre-planned? Umar Khalid seen inciting people to take to the streets against Modi govt while Trump visits

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mobs had unleashed violence and arson on the streets of Delhi on February 24
A video has surfaced, where JNU's 'Tukde Tukde' gang activist Umar Khalid is seen inciting people to take to the street and 'fight against the ruling party' on February 24.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi announces he is contemplating quitting social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

OpIndia Staff -
Gurugram Police cracks down on Muslims who threatened to rape Hindus

Gurugram police acts on CM’s Khattar’s tweet, arrests 2 Muslim men threatening violence against Hindus

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -

Thappad, directed by abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, bombs at box office: Here is how much it earned on Day 1

OpIndia Staff -

After Ravish Kumar changed Mohammad Shahrukh to Anurag Mishra, the Hindu man has started receiving threats

OpIndia Staff -
Body of one 'Bhaijaan' was kept in home for over 24 hours and was sent to post-mortem only after compensation was announced

Muslim rioters kept a dead body in their house for 24 hours, sent to autopsy only after compensation was announced: Delhi Riots ground report

Keshav Malan -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

212,423FansLike
243,725FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com