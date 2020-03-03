Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Wanted criminal Irshad Khan nabbed near CM Uddhav Thackeray’s home Matoshree with gun and 7 bullets

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Irshad Khan, who has multiple cases of robbery, theft and murder against him in Mumbai, Thane and Gujarat.

OpIndia Staff
Wanted criminal nabbed near Matoshree, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's family residence
Representational Image, courtesy: Mumbai Live
A wanted criminal by the name of Irshad Khan was apprehended by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch near Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in Bandra (East), Mumbai. A country-made pistol and 7 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from him.

Irshad had multiple cases of theft, murder and robbery registered against him in Thane. He was nabbed after the cops laid a trap, following a tip-off that he was planning to rob in the locality.

The police said, “We found one country revolver and seven live rounds from his possession. Following which, he was arrested.

Recently, MNS had put up posters near Matoshree asking CM Uddhav Thackeray to identify and deport Pakistani and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants living in large numbers near his locality in Bandra.

